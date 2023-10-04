Valorant skins, bundles, tiers, and prices – PCGamesN

There are now hundreds of unique Valorant skins to add to your favorite weapons at varying prices, so here’s every bundle and tier listed in one handy place.
What are the latest Valorant skins? It can be hard to keep track of all the weapon skins available, but we’ve gone through them all to provide the ultimate guide to every single one in the game right now. When Valorant was Project: A and little was known about the game, Riot made one thing clear – it would be a game for skin collectors.
Since 2020, the game developer has actively been churning out virtual cosmetics for one of the best PC games, and in 2023, Valorant has at least ten skins for every single weapon. But who’s keeping count? Well, we are. If you are looking to plan your next Valorant purchase or prepare for the next Valorant Night Market, then keep reading. Here’s everything you need to know about the skins in Riot’s FPS game.
All purchasable Valorant skins rotate in the in-game market. Each day, the four slots reset to include individual skins for random weapons. If you’re looking to buy a particular skin, you must check the market daily. It’s worth noting that battle passes, agent contracts, and time-limited skins cannot be purchased from the daily rotations.
Here’s when the slots reset every day:
All Valorant skins are categorized into different prices based on rarity and value. The tiers of the skins and prices are as follows:
Select skins have no VFX, animations, or special effects.
The summery Daydreams skin can be applied to:
Reverie is available for:
The Endeavor skin is available for:
The Infantry skins are available for:
Prism II is available for:
The Sensation skin is available for:
Smite is available for:
Available for:
Available for:
Rush is also priced at 4,375, differently than other Select bundles released after patch 1.0.
Available for:
Galleria was released during the first patch, which is why it’s priced differently than other Select skins. The full bundle costs 4,375 VP.
Available for:
Luxe was released during Valorant beta, which is why it’s priced differently than the other Select skins. The full Luxe bundle costs 4,375 VP.
Deluxe Valorant skins are plain without any special effects and VFX.
NO LIMITS
The No Limits set can be added to:
NO LIMITS was released in the 6.11 patch in Episode 6, Act 3.
Altitude is available for:
Altitude was released in the 6.06 patch in Episode 6, Act 2.
Get the Luna skins, and adorable buddies, on:
Abyssal is available for:
Swim with the fishes and get Kohaku and Matsuba on:
Sarmad can be added to:
Get the Titanmail skins on:
These multicolored Team Ace skins are available for:
Tigris is available for:
The chilly Snowfall skin is available for:
Nunca Olvidados is available for:
The minimalist Minima skins are available for:
Get the Silvanus skins on:
Horizon can be seen on:
The festive Winterwunderland skins are available for:
The Wasteland skins are available on:
Prism is available for:
These cool Avalanche skins are available for:
Available for:
The Aristocrat skins are available for:
Aristocrat was also released in the first patch, bearing a hefty price tag of 6,375 VP.
The third set of Magepunk skins is available for:
Variants: Green, Black/Red, Yellow
Upgrade: VFX, animation, finisher
The Black.Market series is available for:
Variants: No
Upgrade: Color fade, VFX, animation
Available for:
Variants: Kumo, Hana, Tsubame
Upgrades: Sound effects, VFX, finisher
Available for:
Variants: No
Upgrade: VFX, finisher
Available for:
Variants: No
Upgrade: Kill effect
Available for:
Variants: White, yellow, green, and blue
Upgrades: Sound effects, animation, finisher
Available for:
Variants: No
Upgrades: Kill effect
Available for:
Variants: Purple, black, red, and white
Upgrades: VFX, animation, finisher
Available for:
Variants: No
Upgrades: Heartbeat sensor
Available for:
Variants: Black and white
Upgrades: Animation, kill banner
Available for:
Variants: Valorant agents, tactifriends, and league of legends
Upgrades: Kill effect
Doodle Buds is a bit cheaper than other Premium skins, costing only 6,992 VP for full bundle.
Available for:
Variants: Red, blue, green, and orange
Upgrades: VFX, animation
Available for:
Variants: No
Upgrades: Melee animation
Available for:
Variants: Pink, green, and orange
Upgrades: VFX, animation, finisher
Available for:
Variants: No
Upgrades: VFX, finisher
Available for:
Variants: No
Upgrades: Melee animation
Available for:
Variants: Khaki, red camo, blue camo, green camo
Upgrades: Randomizers, kill banner
Available for:
Variants: Black, green, red, and white
Upgrades: VFX, animation, finisher
Available for:
Variants: No
Upgrades: Melee dual-wielding
Available for:
Variants: Green and gold
Upgrades: VFX and finisher
Available for:
Variants: Green, purple, and orange
Upgrades: VFX, animation, finisher
Available for:
Variants: Yellow, gold, green, and orange
Upgrades: Animation, VFX, finisher
Available for:
Variants: No
Upgrades: Melee animation
Available for:
Variants: No
Upgrades: Animation
Available for:
Variants: No
Upgrades: VFX, animation, finisher
Available for:
Variants: Purple, red, black, and white
Upgrades: VFX, animation, finisher
Available for:
Variants: Green, chrome, black, and red
Upgrades: VFX
Available for:
Variants: White, red, tan, and pink
Upgrades: No
Available for:
Variants: Blue, green, red, and pink
Upgrades: No
Available for:
Variants: No
Upgrades: No
Available for:
Variants: Black, green, white
Upgrades: VFX, animation
Available for:
Variants: Golden, green, purple, and silver
Upgrades: Gemstones, finisher
Available for:
Variants: Orange, blue, and yellow
Upgrades: VFX, animation, finisher
The green, serpentine Imperium set is available for:
Variants: Ruby, pearl, obsidian
Upgrades: Animation, sound effects, VFX, finisher
The Wild West-inspired Neo Frontier set is available for:
Variants: Gold, silver, copper
Upgrades: Animation, transformation, finisher
Available for:
Variants: Tan, purple, black, and silver
Upgrades: Sound effects, animation, finisher
Available for:
Variants: Brown, purple, red, and black
Upgrades: Animation, sound effects, finisher
Available for:
Variants: Black, green, white, and blue
Upgrades: VFX, finisher, animation
Available for:
Variants: Red, blue, yellow
Upgrades: VFX, finisher, animation, kill counter
The first RGX 11z Pro collection is available for:
Variants: Red, blue, yellow
Upgrades: VFX, animation, finisher, kill counter
Available for:
Variants: Black, white, red, purple
Upgrades: VFX, finisher
Spectrum is one of Valorant’s most expensive bundles, priced differently than others at 10,700 VP.
Available for:
Variants: Pink, green, blue
Upgrades: VFX, animation, finisher
Available for:
Variants: Purple, red, green
Upgrades: VFX, animation, finisher
Available for:
Variants: Pink, blue, red, gold
Upgrades: VFX, and finisher
Available for:
Variants: Green, black, yellow, pink
Upgrades: Animation, VFX, and finisher
Available for:
Variants: Black, blue, red, purple
Upgrades: Animation, VFX, finisher
Available for:
Variants: Pink, blue, red, gold
Upgrades: VFX, and finisher
The Radiant Entertainment System collection is available for:
Variants: Dance Fever, K.nock O.ut!!
Upgrades: Sound effects, animation, finisher
Available for:
Variants: Black, white, red, khaki
Upgrades: VFX, animation, finisher, voice lines
Available for:
Variants: Brown, red, blue, dark
Upgrades: VFX, animation
Time-limited bundles do not appear in the daily rotation or in the Night Market. They are the ultimate Holy Grail for skin collectors who pay top dollar to stack up their inventory with rare items.
The Ignite collection is only available on melee weapons, and must be purchased as a whole bundle. The collection was released to celebrate the game’s release in China. The bundle includes banners, cards, icons, and a gun buddy. Level up the weapon to trigger its animation and purple variant.
Includes only Sheriff’s weapon skin. Arcane can be upgraded to level 2 to unlock animation, VFX, and SFX. The full bundle costs 2,380 VP.
Valorant Champions 2021 bundle includes a Vandal skin and a karambit. In addition, the Vandal has four upgrade levels and once maximized, it glows in a golden aura for the match MVP. Valorant Champions 2021 bundle costs 6,264 VP.
For 2022, Riot took things to a whole new level by introducing kill-based animations. Valorant Champions bundle features a Phantom that glows with five kills, engulfing itself in a heavenly shimmer at 25 kills. Additionally, the Phantom has four upgrade levels, whereas the melee has three. Valorant Champions 2022 costs 6,167 VP.
These are all the Valorant skins with their prices and tiers. But skins aren’t enough if you want to hit Radiant in Valorant. Do check out the best Valorant crosshair codes that may assist in your Valorant ranked grind.
