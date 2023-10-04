Home Latest News Valorant skins, bundles, tiers, and prices – PCGamesN

There are now hundreds of unique Valorant skins to add to your favorite weapons at varying prices, so here’s every bundle and tier listed in one handy place.
What are the latest Valorant skins? It can be hard to keep track of all the weapon skins available, but we’ve gone through them all to provide the ultimate guide to every single one in the game right now. When Valorant was Project: A and little was known about the game, Riot made one thing clear – it would be a game for skin collectors.
Since 2020, the game developer has actively been churning out virtual cosmetics for one of the best PC games, and in 2023, Valorant has at least ten skins for every single weapon. But who’s keeping count? Well, we are. If you are looking to plan your next Valorant purchase or prepare for the next Valorant Night Market, then keep reading. Here’s everything you need to know about the skins in Riot’s FPS game.
All purchasable Valorant skins rotate in the in-game market. Each day, the four slots reset to include individual skins for random weapons. If you’re looking to buy a particular skin, you must check the market daily. It’s worth noting that battle passes, agent contracts, and time-limited skins cannot be purchased from the daily rotations.
Here’s when the slots reset every day:
All Valorant skins are categorized into different prices based on rarity and value. The tiers of the skins and prices are as follows:
Select skins have no VFX, animations, or special effects.
The Valorant Daydreams skin set, with a summery, purple and yellow aesthetic, decorated with flowers.
The summery Daydreams skin can be applied to:
Valorant weapon skins: The stunning Reverie skins set, that resembles stained glass, each weapon in a different colour, on a backdrop of a stained glass window.
Reverie is available for:
Valorant Skins Bundle Endeavor
The Endeavor skin is available for:
Valorant Skins Bundle Infantry
The Infantry skins are available for:
Valorant Skins Bundle Prism II
Prism II is available for:
Valorant Skins Bundle Sensation
The Sensation skin is available for:
The Smite Valorant skins displayed on a blue and grey background with streaks of lightning throughout.
Smite is available for:
Valorant Skins Bundle Convex
Available for:
Valorant Skins Bundle Rush
Available for:
Rush is also priced at 4,375, differently than other Select bundles released after patch 1.0.
Valorant Skins Bundle Galleria
Available for:
Galleria was released during the first patch, which is why it’s priced differently than other Select skins. The full bundle costs 4,375 VP.
Valorant Skins Bundle Luxe
Available for:
Luxe was released during Valorant beta, which is why it’s priced differently than the other Select skins. The full Luxe bundle costs 4,375 VP.
Deluxe Valorant skins are plain without any special effects and VFX.
The red, white, and black No Limits Valorant skins can be seen on a series of guns, a diagonal line goes through the image, the background on one side is red, the background on the other is white.
NO LIMITS
The No Limits set can be added to:
NO LIMITS was released in the 6.11 patch in Episode 6, Act 3.
Valorant skins: the altitude skin set, a colourful set of weapon skins, displayed on a background of white clouds on blue sky,
Altitude is available for:
Altitude was released in the 6.06 patch in Episode 6, Act 2.
Valorant Skins Bundle Luna
Get the Luna skins, and adorable buddies, on:
Valorant Skins Bundle Abyssal
Abyssal is available for:
The grey and blue variant Kohaku and Matsuba Valorant skins are shown on a swirling background with orange Koi Carp fish swimming around.
Swim with the fishes and get Kohaku and Matsuba on:
Valorant Skins Bundle Sarmad
Sarmad can be added to:
Valorant Skins Bundle Titanmail
Get the Titanmail skins on:
Team Ace
These multicolored Team Ace skins are available for:
Valorant Skins Bundle Tigris
Tigris is available for:
Valorant Skins Bundle Snowfall
The chilly Snowfall skin is available for:
Valorant Skins Bundle Nunca Olvidados
Nunca Olvidados is available for:
Valorant Skins Bundle Minima
The minimalist Minima skins are available for:
Valorant Skins Bundle Silvanus
Get the Silvanus skins on:
Valorant Skins Bundle Horizon
Horizon can be seen on:
Valorant Skins Bundle Winterwunderland
The festive Winterwunderland skins are available for:
Valorant Skins Bundle Wasteland
The Wasteland skins are available on:
Valorant Skins Bundle Prism
Prism is available for:
Valorant Skins Bundle Avalanche
These cool Avalanche skins are available for:
Valorant Skins Bundle Sakura
Available for:
Valorant Skins Bundle Aristocrat
The Aristocrat skins are available for:
Aristocrat was also released in the first patch, bearing a hefty price tag of 6,375 VP.
Two weapons styled with Magepunk 3.0 Valorant skins sit on plinths, facing inwards towards a Sparkswitch with the same skin.
The third set of Magepunk skins is available for:
Variants: Green, Black/Red, Yellow
Upgrade: VFX, animation, finisher
The Black.Market set of Valorant skins appear on guns, neatly sat in cases, one red, one teal.
The Black.Market series is available for:
Variants: No
Upgrade: Color fade, VFX, animation
Valorant skins: The Episode 6 Oni skins, on a background of green smoke.
Available for:
Variants: Kumo, Hana, Tsubame
Upgrades: Sound effects, VFX, finisher
Valorant Skins Bundle Cryostasis
Available for:
Variants: No
Upgrade: VFX, finisher
Valorant Skins Bundle Soulstrife
Available for:
Variants: No
Upgrade: Kill effect
Valorant Skins Bundle Ion 2
Available for:
Variants: White, yellow, green, and blue
Upgrades: Sound effects, animation, finisher
Valorant Skins Bundle Crimsonbeast
Available for:
Variants: No
Upgrades: Kill effect
Valorant Skins Bundle Reaver 2
Available for:
Variants: Purple, black, red, and white
Upgrades: VFX, animation, finisher
Valorant Skins Bundle Xenohunter
Available for:
Variants: No
Upgrades: Heartbeat sensor
Valorant Skins Bundle Neptune
Available for:
Variants: Black and white
Upgrades: Animation, kill banner
Doodle Buds
Available for:
Variants: Valorant agents, tactifriends, and league of legends
Upgrades: Kill effect
Doodle Buds is a bit cheaper than other Premium skins, costing only 6,992 VP for full bundle.
Valorant Skins Bundle Gaia's Vengeance
Available for:
Variants: Red, blue, green, and orange
Upgrades: VFX, animation
Valorant Skins Bundle Undercity
Available for:
Variants: No
Upgrades: Melee animation
Valorant Skins Bundle Magepunk 2
Available for:
Variants: Pink, green, and orange
Upgrades: VFX, animation, finisher
Valorant Skins Bundle Radiant Crisis
Available for:
Variants: No
Upgrades: VFX, finisher
Valorant Skins Bundle Valorant GO! VOL 2
Available for:
Variants: No
Upgrades: Melee animation
Valorant Skins Bundle Recon
Available for:
Variants: Khaki, red camo, blue camo, green camo
Upgrades: Randomizers, kill banner
Valorant Skins Bundle Origin
Available for:
Variants: Black, green, red, and white
Upgrades: VFX, animation, finisher
Valorant Skins Bundle Tethered Realms
Available for:
Variants: No
Upgrades: Melee dual-wielding
Valorant Skins Bundle Forsaken
Available for:
Variants: Green and gold
Upgrades: VFX and finisher
Valorant Skins Bundle Magepunk
Available for:
Variants: Green, purple, and orange
Upgrades: VFX, animation, finisher
Valorant Skins Bundle Prime 2
Available for:
Variants: Yellow, gold, green, and orange
Upgrades: Animation, VFX, finisher
Valorant Skins Bundle VALORANT GO! VOL 1
Available for:
Variants: No
Upgrades: Melee animation
Valorant Skins Bundle Celestial
Available for:
Variants: No
Upgrades: Animation
Valorant Skins Bundle Ion
Available for:
Variants: No
Upgrades: VFX, animation, finisher
Valorant Skins Bundle Reaver
Available for:
Variants: Purple, red, black, and white
Upgrades: VFX, animation, finisher
Valorant Skins Bundle GUN
Available for:
Variants: Green, chrome, black, and red
Upgrades: VFX
Valorant Skins Bundle Ego
Available for:
Variants: White, red, tan, and pink
Upgrades: No
Valorant Skins Bundle Spline
Available for:
Variants: Blue, green, red, and pink
Upgrades: No
Valorant Skins Bundle Nebula
Available for:
Variants: No
Upgrades: No
Valorant Skins Bundle Oni
Available for:
Variants: Black, green, white
Upgrades: VFX, animation
Valorant Skins Bundle Sovereign
Available for:
Variants: Golden, green, purple, and silver
Upgrades: Gemstones, finisher
Valorant Skins Bundle Prime
Available for:
Variants: Orange, blue, and yellow
Upgrades: VFX, animation, finisher
The Imperium Valorant skins, green weapons with gold and red details, inspired by dragons.
The green, serpentine Imperium set is available for:
Variants: Ruby, pearl, obsidian
Upgrades: Animation, sound effects, VFX, finisher
the Neo Frontier set of Valorant skins, with an old west wooden style on the left, and a neon green set on the right.
The Wild West-inspired Neo Frontier set is available for:
Variants: Gold, silver, copper
Upgrades: Animation, transformation, finisher
Valorant Skins Bundle Araxys
Available for:
Variants: Tan, purple, black, and silver
Upgrades: Sound effects, animation, finisher
Valorant Skins Bundle Chronovoid
Available for:
Variants: Brown, purple, red, and black
Upgrades: Animation, sound effects, finisher
Valorant Skins Bundle Prelude to Chaos
Available for:
Variants: Black, green, white, and blue
Upgrades: VFX, finisher, animation
Valorant Skins Bundle RGX 2
Available for:
Variants: Red, blue, yellow
Upgrades: VFX, finisher, animation, kill counter
Bright green and neon aqua guns and a sword all face to the left and side of the screen, bearing the RGZ 11z Pro Valorant skins.
The first RGX 11z Pro collection is available for:
Variants: Red, blue, yellow
Upgrades: VFX, animation, finisher, kill counter
Valorant Skins Bundle Spectrum
Available for:
Variants: Black, white, red, purple
Upgrades: VFX, finisher
Spectrum is one of Valorant’s most expensive bundles, priced differently than others at 10,700 VP.
Valorant Skins Bundle Sentinels of Light
Available for:
Variants: Pink, green, blue
Upgrades: VFX, animation, finisher
Valorant Skins Bundle Ruination
Available for:
Variants: Purple, red, green
Upgrades: VFX, animation, finisher
Valorant Skins Bundle Glitchpop
Available for:
Variants: Pink, blue, red, gold
Upgrades: VFX, and finisher
Valorant Skins Bundle Blast x
Available for:
Variants: Green, black, yellow, pink
Upgrades: Animation, VFX, and finisher
Valorant Skins Bundle Singularity
Available for:
Variants: Black, blue, red, purple
Upgrades: Animation, VFX, finisher
Valorant Skins Bundle Glitchpop2
Available for:
Variants: Pink, blue, red, gold
Upgrades: VFX, and finisher
The awesome, retro Radiant Entertainment System Collection Valorant skins as they appear on five different weapons, with bright colored lights all around.
The Radiant Entertainment System collection is available for:
Variants: Dance Fever, K.nock O.ut!!
Upgrades: Sound effects, animation, finisher
Valorant Skins Bundle protocol
Available for:
Variants: Black, white, red, khaki
Upgrades: VFX, animation, finisher, voice lines
Valorant Skins Bundle Elderflame
Available for:
Variants: Brown, red, blue, dark
Upgrades: VFX, animation
Time-limited bundles do not appear in the daily rotation or in the Night Market. They are the ultimate Holy Grail for skin collectors who pay top dollar to stack up their inventory with rare items.
One of the exclusive Valorant skins, The Ignite bundle, shows two melee skins which make the weapon look like a paper fan, celebrating the game's release in China.
The Ignite collection is only available on melee weapons, and must be purchased as a whole bundle. The collection was released to celebrate the game’s release in China. The bundle includes banners, cards, icons, and a gun buddy. Level up the weapon to trigger its animation and purple variant.
Valorant Skins Bundle Arcane
Includes only Sheriff’s weapon skin. Arcane can be upgraded to level 2 to unlock animation, VFX, and SFX. The full bundle costs 2,380 VP.
Valorant Skins Bundle champions 2021 bundle
Valorant Champions 2021 bundle includes a Vandal skin and a karambit. In addition, the Vandal has four upgrade levels and once maximized, it glows in a golden aura for the match MVP. Valorant Champions 2021 bundle costs 6,264 VP.
Valorant Skins Bundle champion 2022
For 2022, Riot took things to a whole new level by introducing kill-based animations. Valorant Champions bundle features a Phantom that glows with five kills, engulfing itself in a heavenly shimmer at 25 kills. Additionally, the Phantom has four upgrade levels, whereas the melee has three. Valorant Champions 2022 costs 6,167 VP.
Valorant Skins Bundle VCT
Valorant Skins Bundle EP 6
Valorant Skins Bundle EP 5
Valorant Skins Bundle ep 3
Valorant Skins Bundle EP 1
These are all the Valorant skins with their prices and tiers. But skins aren’t enough if you want to hit Radiant in Valorant. Do check out the best Valorant crosshair codes that may assist in your Valorant ranked grind.
