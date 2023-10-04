OpenAI Gives ChatGPT a Revolutionary Upgrade With Plugins – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
There's a multibillion-dollar race going on to build the first complete map of the brain, something scientists are calling the "connectome." It involves slicing the brain into thousands of pieces, and then digitally stitching them back together using a powerful AI algorithm.
Saudi Arabia Seen Spending $175 Billion a Year on Building Boom
Finnish Housing Prices to Pick Up Next Year, Nordea Forecasts
US Companies Added Just 89,000 Workers in September, ADP Says
ECB Interest Rate Hikes May Be Over, Centeno Says
US 30-Year Mortgage Rate Tops 7.5% for First Time Since 2000
Air France-KLM’s Nordic Foray Gives Boost to Consolidation
Apple Gets Downgraded by KeyBanc, Believing Valuation Near All-Time High
Prada to the Moon: Fashion Brand to Work on Next-Generation Spacesuits for NASA
Intel to Make Altera Unit Into Standalone Business, Seek IPO
Palantir Closes In on Controversial UK Health Data Contract
Ideogram Produces Text in AI Images That You Can Actually Read
Startup Stampli Raises $61 Million, Aims to Bring AI to Accounts Payable
Sunak to Raise UK Smoking Age in Push to Phase Out Cigarettes
Saudi Crown Prince’s Planned UK Visit May Be Later Than Expected
Apple CEO Tim Cook Gets $41 Million From Biggest Share Sale Since 2021
Every Generation Makes Money Mistakes. Here’s What They Are
Steve Cohen’s Mets Flop While Orioles Win With New Breed of Moneyball
Federer-Backed Shoemaker On Plots Fast Growth in Bid to Rival Nike, Adidas
Sunak's HS2 Ax Makes Investing in Britain a Hard Sell
Why Aren’t America’s Students Showing Up?
New York Yankees Payroll Flunks Harvard Examination
America’s High EV Costs Are Driving Buyers to Hybrids
Hollywood Ignored Tyler Perry, So He Built His Own Empire
European Real Estate Faces New Pressure as Property Funds Wobble
Male Traders Paid 28% More Than Women Doing Same Work, Danish Research Finds
Why Do UK Tories Resent the European Court of Human Rights?
New England Threatened by Another Tropical Storm: Weather Watch
New $375 Million Venture Fund Will Back Biodiversity-Focused Startups
Cricket World Cup Puts Spotlight on City in Modi’s Home State
Toronto Commute Snarled for Hours as Rail Network Goes Down
Video Slot Machines Spur Gambling Revenue Windfall for Illinois
SEC Bid for Quick Appeal of Crypto Ruling Is Denied by Judge
SEC Pushes Ahead With Case Against Coinbase Crypto Exchange
‘Alameda Gap’ in Crypto Liquidity Persists With Bankman-Fried on Trial
