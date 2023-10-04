OpenAI Gives ChatGPT a Revolutionary Upgrade With Plugins – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro & Lisa Abramowicz live from New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.

The economy and markets are "under surveillance". Bloomberg Surveillance, covering the latest news in finance, economics and investments.

There's a multibillion-dollar race going on to build the first complete map of the brain, something scientists are calling the "connectome." It involves slicing the brain into thousands of pieces, and then digitally stitching them back together using a powerful AI algorithm.

Saudi Arabia Seen Spending $175 Billion a Year on Building Boom

Finnish Housing Prices to Pick Up Next Year, Nordea Forecasts

US Companies Added Just 89,000 Workers in September, ADP Says

ECB Interest Rate Hikes May Be Over, Centeno Says

US 30-Year Mortgage Rate Tops 7.5% for First Time Since 2000

Air France-KLM’s Nordic Foray Gives Boost to Consolidation

Apple Gets Downgraded by KeyBanc, Believing Valuation Near All-Time High

Prada to the Moon: Fashion Brand to Work on Next-Generation Spacesuits for NASA

Intel to Make Altera Unit Into Standalone Business, Seek IPO

Palantir Closes In on Controversial UK Health Data Contract

Ideogram Produces Text in AI Images That You Can Actually Read

Startup Stampli Raises $61 Million, Aims to Bring AI to Accounts Payable

Sunak to Raise UK Smoking Age in Push to Phase Out Cigarettes

Saudi Crown Prince’s Planned UK Visit May Be Later Than Expected

Apple CEO Tim Cook Gets $41 Million From Biggest Share Sale Since 2021

Every Generation Makes Money Mistakes. Here’s What They Are

Steve Cohen’s Mets Flop While Orioles Win With New Breed of Moneyball

Federer-Backed Shoemaker On Plots Fast Growth in Bid to Rival Nike, Adidas

Sunak's HS2 Ax Makes Investing in Britain a Hard Sell

Why Aren’t America’s Students Showing Up?

New York Yankees Payroll Flunks Harvard Examination

America’s High EV Costs Are Driving Buyers to Hybrids

Hollywood Ignored Tyler Perry, So He Built His Own Empire

European Real Estate Faces New Pressure as Property Funds Wobble

Male Traders Paid 28% More Than Women Doing Same Work, Danish Research Finds

Why Do UK Tories Resent the European Court of Human Rights?

New England Threatened by Another Tropical Storm: Weather Watch

New $375 Million Venture Fund Will Back Biodiversity-Focused Startups

Cricket World Cup Puts Spotlight on City in Modi’s Home State

Toronto Commute Snarled for Hours as Rail Network Goes Down

Video Slot Machines Spur Gambling Revenue Windfall for Illinois

SEC Bid for Quick Appeal of Crypto Ruling Is Denied by Judge

SEC Pushes Ahead With Case Against Coinbase Crypto Exchange

‘Alameda Gap’ in Crypto Liquidity Persists With Bankman-Fried on Trial

ChatGPT can do more than just write sonnets and code. Its new abilities should be making competitors nervous.

Looming very, very large.

Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Read the whole thing.

Kids Can’t Afford an Extra Day Off — Bloomberg’s editorial board

