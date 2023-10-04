PancakeSwap Launches on Arbitrum One – BSC NEWS

PancakeSwap has expanded its offering to cover Ethereum L2, Arbitrum One, on the back of its recent launch on zkSync Era.

As announced on August 10 on PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account, the leading decentralized exchange on BNB Chain has now launched on leading Ethereum L2 network, Arbitrum.

The announcement arrives shortly after the DEX launched on zkSync Era, indicating an aggressive expansion of the PancakeSwap ecosystem, and the breadth of offering to its user base.

Following the launch, PancakeSwap users will be able to not only benefit from the speed and cost advantages associated with Arbritrum One, but further gain access to the network’s user-friendly orientation.

The DEX expects this to play a major role in its eventual goal of providing the ‘Ultimate DeFi Experience’, as well as reducing friction at the end-user level, and thereby springboarding the mass adoption of decentralized finance.

Not only will users benefit from PancakeSwap’s inherent low-fee model, which stands at as little as 0.1%, but also compound returns from liquidity provisioning with “a capital multiplier of up to 4000x”.

Additional features will shortly be added to the platform including both yield farming, via PancakeSwap’s well-known ‘farms’, as well as IFOs (Initial Farm Offerings), wherein users can gain access to new tokens on the platform, as soon as they are listed.

PancakeSwap is one of the most popular decentralized exchanges in the blockchain ecosystem. Launched in 2020, the DEX boasts approximately $1.5 billion in locked liquidity, according to data from DefiLlama, and is the largest DeFi protocol on BNB Chain.

At all-time highs, PancakeSwap’s TVL reached nearly $22 billion, and its native token, CAKE, has a market capitalization of $315 million at time of writing, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

This partnership between Wemade and Chainlink aims to bridge the gaps between isolated blockchain networks, enabling efficient and secure communication and asset transfer.

Chainlink Labs has entered into a partnership with South Korean gaming giant Wemade, aiming to reshape the landscape of Web3 gaming.

This collaboration centers around Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), which will serve as the foundation for Wemade's unagi(x) engine, a crucial element of its omnichain initiative, "unagi."

Leading Korean gaming company Wemade has partnered with @ChainlinkLabs to unlock novel Web3 gaming use cases.

Discover how #Chainlink CCIP will be used as the interoperability solution to connect a thriving cross-chain gaming ecosystem via @WemixNetwork.https://t.co/bhtUbPcEhi

With this, Chainlink Labs also solidifies its partnership with Wemade and attains the distinction of being the founding member of COURT (Certified Organizations for Unagi Round Table). COURT is a consortium dedicated to joint research, development, and innovation aimed at unifying the ever-expanding omnichain ecosystem.

Under the COURT initiative, Wemade seeks to address the longstanding challenges of cross-chain connectivity, with upcoming releases such as 'una Wallet' and 'una Scan' promising a user-centric Web3 gaming experience that redefines industry norms.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

source