Evan Jones Signs With Buchwald, Lands Role in HBO Max Series ‘Duster’ (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

By Joe Otterson

TV Reporter

Evan Jones has signed with Buchwald for representation, Variety has learned exclusively. In addition, Jones has landed a recurring guest star role in the upcoming HBO Max crime drama series “Duster” from J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan. Jones will continue to be represented by Artists First and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Jones is best known for his roles in films like “8 Mile,” in which he played Cheddar Bob, and “Jarhead,” in which he played Fowler. Jones’ other notable film roles include “Den of Thieves,” “The Book of Eli,” “Guardians of the Galaxy 2,” “A Million Ways to Die in the West,” “Shot Caller,” and “Hotel Artemis.”

In television, Jones has appeared in shows like “October Road,” “Houdini,” “Brothers & Sisters,” “Midnight, Texas,” and “CSI: Cyber.”

“Duster” was picked up to series at HBO Max in February. The eight-episode series is set in 1972. Per the official logline, “the first Black female FBI agent (Rachel Hilson) heads to the Southwest and recruits a gutsy getaway driver (Josh Holloway) in a bold effort to take down a growing crime syndicate.”

The cast also includes Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez, and Benjamin Charles Watson. Abrams and Morgan co-wrote the first two episodes of “Duster,” with Steph Green set to direct and executive produce the first two episodes. The show was first reported as being the works at HBO Max back in 2020. It received a production commitment at the time it was announced as part of Abrams’ expansive content deal with WarnerMedia.

A Variety and iHeartRadio Podcast

The Business of Entertainment

source