Smaller iPhone 15 Pro Will Continue to Start at $999, Says TrendForce – MacRumors

While rumors have been circulating about a $100 price increase for both iPhone 15 Pro models, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce today predicted that the smaller iPhone 15 Pro will start at $999 in the U.S., just like the iPhone 14 Pro.



TrendForce believes that only the iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost extra. The research firm predicted that the device will start at $1,199 in the U.S., which would be a $100 price increase compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The device is expected to exclusively feature a periscope lens that enables up to 6x optical zoom, double the current limit.

Despite predicting a price increase for the Pro Max model this year, TrendForce expects that the device will continue to start with 128GB of storage, rather than 256GB as previously rumored. On the other hand, the research firm expects both iPhone 15 Pro models to be equipped with 8GB of RAM, up from 6GB in the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Time will soon tell if TrendForce is accurate with its latest predictions, as Apple will unveil the iPhone 15 series at its event on Tuesday, September 12 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Stay tuned for in-depth coverage of Apple’s announcements next week.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Our comprehensive guide highlighting every major new addition in iOS 17, plus how-tos that walk you through using the new features.

A deep dive into new features in macOS Sonoma, big and small.

New screen saver experience, desktop widgets, Safari profiles, and more.

Which of Apple’s latest iPhone models is right for you?

A new 24-inch iMac is in an “advanced state of development” and could launch as soon as late 2023. A larger model may also be in the works.

The Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset is set to launch in early 2024. It features dual 4K displays, gesture tracking, an M2 chip, and a $3,499 price tag.

M3 models in 13.6″ and 15.3″ sizes.

Apple’s cheapest MacBook Pro should get a speed bump to a new M3 chip.

21 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

1 day ago by Tim Hardwick

1 day ago by Tim Hardwick

2 days ago by Tim Hardwick

5 days ago by Joe Rossignol



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source