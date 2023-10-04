Sony confirms “PlayStation Q,” a handheld device for streaming PS5 games – Ars Technica

Front page layout

Amid a plethora of game trailers, Sony dedicated a single minute of its more-than-an-hour-long PlayStation Showcase livestream on Wednesday to revealing two new hardware products.

The most buzzworthy of these is surely Project Q—that’s the internal name, as the final name is still pending. Whatever it is called in the future, Project Q confirms a long-standing rumor: It’s a new PlayStation handheld.

The device will be focused on streaming; Sony says it will allow users to stream any non-VR game from a local PlayStation 5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi. In fact, it won’t be able to play games on its own; it’s all about the streaming functionality.

Remote Play is already something Sony has been offering for a while on other devices. You can sync a DualSense controller with your macOS, Windows, iOS, or Android device and stream your games over Wi-Fi or the Internet, though the latter is laden with latency challenges.

As for Project Q’s specs, it has an 8-inch HD screen and “all the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller.”

Sony also announced plans to launch AirPods-like Bluetooth earbuds that can simultaneously connect to a PlayStation console and a mobile device, as well as PCs.

Release dates and pricing for these haven’t been announced—the headphones don’t even have a name, and the handheld’s name is temporary—so it’s still early days. These announcements were more of a statement of intent from PlayStation than anything else.

