Amazon's fourth-gen Echo is the cheapest it's been since the holidays – The Verge

My favorite thing about deals on smart speakers like Amazon’s fourth-gen Echo? They double as so many things — alarms, speakers, and more — that you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck. That is why today’s deal on Amazon’s 2020 Echo smart speaker is a standout. Right now, you can buy the versatile gadget for $64.99 ($35 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, which is its best price this year.

Not only does the orb-like smart speaker sound even better than the new fifth-gen Echo Dot, but it also acts as a Wi-Fi extender for Eero mesh networks so you can boost your internet coverage. Like other Alexa-enabled smart speakers, you can also use the gadget to control various smart home devices as well as a range of other tasks including setting alarms, getting weather and news reports, and more. Read our review.

Amazon’s last-gen Echo has a spherical build and better sound quality than the previous iteration. Read our review.

If you were hesitant to buy the Quest 2 after Meta raised its price by $100 last year, today’s deal on the VR headset offsets that a little. Right now, you can buy the Meta Quest 2 VR headset with 128GB of storage and a digital copy of Resident Evil 4 (the old version, not the recently released remake) for $349.99 ($50 off) from Best Buy. If you already own Resident Evil 4 and just want the headset instead, you can also buy it for the same price from GameStop, B&H Photo, and Walmart.

Unlike the disappointing new Meta Quest Pro, the Quest 2 is a good headset offering a lot of features we liked and much better software, too. Along with a sharp display, the headset is capable of offering a 120Hz refresh rate for select games, for example. The Quest 2 can also wirelessly connect to gaming PCs, and it’s no longer necessary to sign up with a Facebook account to use it. Read our review.

The Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset supports a 120Hz refresh rate for certain games as well as the ability to connect wirelessly to gaming PCs.

If you feel tempted to buy a robot vacuum that’ll speed up your spring cleaning but hesitate to do so because they’re pricey, today’s Yeedi Vac 2 Pro deal is one to consider. Right now, the already affordable Yeedi Vac 2 Pro is on sale for $269.99 ($180 off) at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon or for $10 more at Walmart.

The robot vacuum offers a lot of high-end features at a low price. Not only does it vacuum carpets but it can also mop and even scrub your floor instead of just wiping it. Like more expensive robot vacuums, it also detects obstacles over an inch tall and does a good job of avoiding getting stuck in shoes. Of course, it’s a budget-friendly vacuum, so there are some tradeoffs. The mapping capabilities aren’t as accurate, for example, and it’s not able to detect and avoid some smaller objects like pencils or cables. It also doesn’t come with an auto-empty dock, either, which you’ll have to pay $200 extra for. But if you’re comfortable going without those features, this is a good vacuum that delivers a lot for less. Read our review.

The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro offers features like obstacle avoidance and oscillating mopping but at a budget-friendly price.

Whether you travel often for business or just work at the local cafe a lot, Zendure’s portable 100-watt SuperTank Pro laptop charger will come in handy when there are no plug outlets available. Right now, you can buy the charger for $165.58 ($64 off) at Amazon, which is the lowest it’s been on sale for this year. The portable battery pack offers four USB-C ports so you can charge multiple devices simultaneously, ranging from laptops and phones to tablets and the Nintendo Switch. It’s also capable of delivering up to 100 watts of power, so you can quickly charge, say, two laptops and two smartphones at the same time. The battery pack also features a built-in OLED panel so you can see for yourself how quickly your devices are charging. Read our review.

The SuperTank Pro has a 26,800mAh / 96.48Wh capacity, which is the maximum that you can take on a commercial flight, per FAA rules. It features four USB-C ports, an info-dense OLED panel, and more.

