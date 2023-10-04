Terra Classic Price Prediction 2023, 2024, 2025: Will LUNC Price Go Up This Year? – Coinpedia Fintech News

Elena is an expert in technical analysis and risk management in cryptocurrency market. She has 10+year experience in writing – accordingly she is avid journalists with a passion towards researching new insights coming into crypto erena.

One of the biggest disasters the industry could ever face. The crypto industry was left flattered when the fall of Terra almost wiped out $60 billion from the market valuation. Multiple factors were involved in this crash, and market manipulators and mass liquidators played a major role in this move. This event, which has been outrageous for investors and marketers, has brought great learning to future investors.

The crypto then was Terra (LUNA), now Terra Classic (LUNC). Has the coin’s 908.46% surge from the fall regained the trust it once had? Or will it collapse?

The Terra classic price has now again caught the eyes of investors with the help of its performance. Buckle up as we decode the future and possible Terra LUNC price prediction 2023 – 2025 and the years to come.

*The statistics are from press time.

The price has been experiencing massive price volatility. The Ema indicates a further fall in its price as the trend line is constantly falling to new lows. The bulls are struggling hard to hold the price above the crucial support level and are repeatedly failing to do so.

The MACD displays a declining red histogram indicating the price to gain momentum. Further, the price has started to stabilize indicating a possibility of a price action soon. If the bears regain power and push the price above $0.00005978 then the coin will gain momentum and continue to rise and test its upper resistance of $0.00006141 soon.

On the other hand, if the bears continue to dominate the market then the price may further fall to new lows of around $0.00005833 and incline towards its crucial support level of $0.00005674 this month.

Terra Rebels is an decentralized organization having come together with the common goal for the Terra Classic ecosystem. Their purpose is to bring back strength to Terra Classic it once had. The Terra Rebels are currently working on bringing the LUNC price to $0.0001 mark.

The token has been constantly trading in a descending trend since the start of February. The price is expected to fall further toward a low of $0.0000524 and test its crucial support level. LUNC is failing to gain a bullish momentum resulting in its price plunge.

The investors are uncertain about the coin because of its price volatility. If the project falls prey to the bears, then Terra classic price might trade between $0.000055 to $0.0000914 with an average of $0.0000789 by the end of the year.

If it manages to hold onto its prominence against that of Terra (LUNA). However, if the crypto industry undergoes major reforms with regulatory clampdowns by governments across the globe.

With keeping in mind the Bullish and Bearish pressure, LUNC price may trade between $0.0000885 to $0.000488 with an average of $0.000131.

Furthermore, the coin market industry will spectate numerous changes by the end of 2025. Terra Classic could see impetus from the team and may come up with a revival plan. However, the Terra classic price might chug up to a maximum of $0.000675 by the end of 2025.

In contrast, if the digital asset finds a lack of developments and impetus, the LUNC price might land to $0.000512. Additionally, the regular price could be at $0.000592.

According to our analysts, LUNC prediction for the year 2026 could range between $0.000633 to $0.000801 and the average Terra price could be around $0.000728.

According to our analysts, Terra price for the year 2027 could range between $0.000754 to $0.000917 and the average Terra Classic price could be around $0.000843.

According to our analysts, Terra’s price prediction for the year 2028 could range between $0.000987 to $0.00130 and the average price of LUNC could be around $0.00118.

According to our analysts, LUNC’s forecast for the year 2029 could range between $0.00116 to $0.00165 and the average price of Terra Classic could be around $0.00141.

According to our analysts, Terra price predictions for the year 2030 could range between $0.00148 to $0.00212 and the average price of LUNC could be around $0.00183.

*We have made a table that includes the possible price prediction for the same token made by other crypto analysts on their respective platforms. The targets mentioned above are the average targets set by the respective firms.

The constant upgrades and partnerships could however boost the price of Terra Classic (LUNC). Furthermore, according to CoinPedia’s formulated Terra Classic price prediction and bullish market sentiments, LUNA’s price may skyrocket to $0.0000914 by the end of the year 2023.

Conversely, market fluctuation and increased competition may adversely affect Terra’s price. As a result of which the digital asset could collapse to $0.000055.

With the help of its fiat-pegged stablecoins, Terra intends to set itself apart, with the help of its fiat-pegged stablecoins. As a result, it combines the benefits of cryptocurrencies with the day-to-day price stability of fiat currencies. Moreover, the protocol holds a number of partnerships with payment platforms, which justify its strengths.

Conversely, Terra is also supported by the Terra Alliance. Meanwhile, in February 2019, the company reported e-commerce platforms from 10 different countries, with a user base of 45 million. Moreover, a gross commodities value of $25B were members of the alliance.

After the Terra crash the crypto relaunched itself, Terra had a new version known as Terra Luna 2.0 ($LUNA) while the old version would be known as Terra Luna Classic ($LUNC). The price significantly fell after an initial rise. Binance has voluntary started to burn the tokens in order to bring it back to stability.

Terra (Now Terra Classic) is a blockchain protocol launched in 2018 by Daniel Shin and Do Kwon. The digital asset was created with a vision to adjust the modern economy’s flexibility. As per the whitepaper, Terra Classic employs a price stabilization algorithm. Moreover, it constantly balances the supply of a coin with the aim of keeping the prices stable.

Additionally, the network offers lower fees, high scalability, stability, and reliable financial assets. Moreover, the protocol’s native asset is LUNC, which addresses a host of issues related to speed, scalability, and accessibility.

Do you also want to understand the primary language of Crypto and pro-crypto traders? Here is a guide for you to understand what cryptocurrency is!

CoinPedia has dedicated a team of expert analysts to cover the possible crypto price prediction and sum it all up in one place, just for you!

After the tragic losses post the depeg event nothing much can be said about the altcoin.

According to our Terra Classic price prediction, the LUNC price could soar to a maximum of $0.0000914 by the end of 2023.

LUNC hit its ATL of $0.00001675 on the 13th of May 2022.

According to CoinPedia’s Terra LUNC price prediction, the LUNC price could possibly reach as high as $0.000675 by the end of 2025. Terra Classic is predicted to reach a high of $0.00212 by the end of 2030.

The chances of the altcoin reclaiming its ATH now seem to be bleak.

At the time of publishing, the price of 1 LUNC was $0.00005884.

















source