Split screen in Windows 10: how it works – Tech Gaming Report

Do you often have multiple windows open on the screen and lose the overview a bit? With the “Split Screen” feature in Windows 10, you can comfortably work on multiple apps at the same time. We show you three ways you can use this feature.



© monticello/Shutterstock.com

Whether you’re working, gaming, or browsing: Often multiple apps, websites, or documents are open at the same time. If you want to use them in parallel, you often won’t find the right window right away. The workflow is interrupted, the stress level rises.

Microsoft has recognized this challenge and built appropriate features into Windows that many users are not even aware of. Annoying task skipping in Windows 10 can be avoided quite easily.

The operating system offers three easy ways to split the screen and use applications of all kinds in parallel. And this is how it works:

Thanks to the so-called snap function of Windows, the screen can be split on one monitor. Up to four windows can be displayed without overlapping. Browsers, text documents, tables or photos can be conveniently displayed simultaneously with this function.

The swap feature is particularly fun on large monitors. We recommend 24 inches and above here.

To divide the screen into up to four areas:

Left click on the top bar of the window. Hold down the button and drag the window to the left or right side of the screen. The window automatically docks when you release the mouse button. The screen is now divided into two areas. With the help of a thumbnail preview, you can choose from other open windows and thus arrange the desired applications as you like.

Two windows not enough? Then proceed as described above and drag another window to one of the four corners of the screen. Now nothing stands in the way of working quickly without searching and clicking.

The result looks like this:

This is what it looks like when you place a window in a corner of the screen. The transparent border shows where the window will dock when the mouse button is released. In this case, that’s the top left.

This is what it looks like when you place a window in a corner of the screen. The transparent border shows where the window will dock when the mouse button is released. In this case, that’s the top left.



There is a shortcut for most commands, including screen sharing.

Step 1

: First select a window to work with.

Step 2:

Hold down the Windows key. Also press one of the arrow keys.

The direction of the arrow determines where the window will dock. For example, press + to place the window on the left. The thumbnail preview also appears here, from which you can select another window for a different position.

Distribution via the taskbar

The windows can be organized somewhat more complex, but also through the taskbar. To do this, proceed as follows:

Step 1:

Right click on an empty space on the taskbar. A menu appears.

Enlarge



Right click on an empty space on the taskbar. A menu appears.

Step 2:

Select the “Show windows side by side” menu item in this window to arrange up to four windows as you like without overlapping. The rest explains itself.

