Disney Plus Schedule June 19-25: New TV & Movies Being Added – ComingSoon.net

By Tudor Leonte

The Disney Plus schedule for June 19-25 features the premiere of the highly-anticipated Secret Invasion series.

On Wednesday, June 21, Disney Plus subscribers can watch the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series’ premiere. The upcoming show will adapt the major storyline in Marvel Comics that involves a secret infiltration of Earth by shape-shifting aliens known as the Skrulls. It features Samuel L. Jackson‘s return as Nick Fury, the highly skilled spy and a key figure in the intelligence community. The Secret Invasion cast features several MCU veterans, including Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle, among others. Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) serves as head writer for the upcoming superhero series, with Ali Selim working behind the camera. The story will develop over six installments that air weekly.

On Friday, June 23, Disney Plus will add a musical comedy adventure titled World’s Best to its catalog. Directed by Roshan Sethi, the upcoming movie sees Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts, Free Guy) as a co-writer of the script with Jamie King, leading actor, and executive producer. The cast includes Manny Magnus, Punam Patel, Jake Choi, Max Malas, Piper Wallace, Kayla Njeri, Dorian Giordano, Kathryn Greenwood, Christopher Jackson, and Doug E. Fresh. The project hails from producer Thomas Kail.

“12-year-old mathematics genius Prem Patel (Magnus), in the midst of navigating the tumultuous hardships of adolescence, discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to pursue a career for himself as a rap superstar. While his actions may appear reckless and the quickest way for him to lose everything, Prem, empowered by imaginative hip-hop music-fueled fantasies where he performs with his father (Ambudkar), is determined to find out if hip-hop truly is in his DNA.”

