Free Fire Advance Server: Expected release date for OB37 APK – Sportskeeda

Garena initially tested all the new and upcoming Free Fire features via a separate client called the Advance Server. This client comes out weeks before the patch to eliminate all the obvious bugs, with the best features shipped to users.

With the Free Fire OB36 update going live only a few days earlier, the OB37 Advance Server is at least a few weeks ahead. However, since the updates generally follow a specific pattern, the patch and Advance Server release date can be reliably estimated.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to play the battle royale title. However, they may engage in the MAX version, which is not on the list of banned applications.

Garena often releases new updates the day or day before the current Clash Squad ranked season concludes. This makes it easier for gamers to anticipate the patch and Advance Server release dates.

The Clash Squad Season 15, which started on 21 September 2022, will conclude on 16 November 2022. Based on the pattern above, the Free Fire OB37 update is expected to go live around 15 or 16 November 2022.

Advance Servers are generally released around two weeks before the update goes live. Given the estimates, the APK file for the special client will be available in the first week of November, i.e., around 2 to 4 November.

However, the developers will open the registration a few days before the client’s release. This is a crucial step for players seeking access to the client since they must potentially register on the official website to get the Activation Code.

This code is mandatory for accessing the client first, and there is no other way to get around to entering the client. Garena has implemented this system as the client has limited slots and cannot accommodate all Free Fire players.

Advance Server will run for about a week, during which gamers can try out all the features and provide feedback, besides reporting any glitches. After its conclusion, all the data will be wiped off and will not be carried forward.

It also allows individuals to earn diamonds in their global accounts by reporting bugs in the Advance Servers. However, they will have to be thorough with their report and provide several details, including device models, frequency of bugs, and even visual proof.

Note: All the dates mentioned earlier are only the expected ones as Garena is yet to announce the details of the upcoming patch and Advance Server.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Quick Links

Tired of unauthentic redeem codes?

Subscribe to latest Free Fire working redeem codes here!

Be the first one to comment on this story

source