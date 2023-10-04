CosmosAI's CMA Soars 100% on PancakeSwap Listing: A … – PR Newswire Asia

LONDON, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The highly-anticipated CMA, the digital share of CosmosAI, has made its grand debut on PancakeSwap, leaving investors thrilled as its price skyrocketed by an astonishing 100% within just three days of listing.

CosmosAI, a pioneering global smart computing power network, revolutionizes the sharing and utilization of computational resources, paving the way for the future of intelligent connectivity. With advanced infrastructure and cutting-edge technology, CosmosAI aims to create a smarter and more efficient society driven by artificial intelligence and computing.

The listing of CMA on PancakeSwap, one of the most popular decentralized exchanges, has garnered tremendous attention from the new economy community. The project’s vision and commitment to transforming the computing landscape have resonated well with the market, leading to significant interest and investment.

"CMA’s impressive performance on PancakeSwap is a testament to the strong belief in the future of AI and computing," said Nadine Hwu, the spokesperson of CosmosAI. "As we witness the rapid digitization of industries and the increasing reliance on AI-driven solutions, the demand for CosmosAI’s innovative computing power network is poised to soar in the coming years."

CosmosAI’s CMA holds great promise in the digital share and asset market. With AI and computing as the foundation of the future smart society, CMA is positioned for exponential growth in the next three years. Experts predict that the CMA could potentially surge by 10,000%, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

Investors and enthusiasts can join the CMA trading frenzy on PancakeSwap by following the link [ https://bit.ly/cma-usdt ].

As the smart computing power network continues to expand globally, the CMA’s listing on PancakeSwap is a significant milestone. The surge in its value indicates the market’s confidence in CosmosAI’s vision and its potential to reshape the future of AI and computing.

About CosmosAI:

CosmosAI is a leading global smart computing power network project that aims to revolutionize the sharing and utilization of computational resources. By connecting and integrating computing devices worldwide, CosmosAI provides stronger and fairer computing support for AI development, driving advancements in artificial intelligence and promoting digitization on a global scale. For more information, please visit the official website: [ https://ai-cosmo.com ]

