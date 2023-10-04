TRON Lightcycle Run Soft Opening Hours Reduced at Magic Kingdom – WDW News Today

Operating hours for TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom have been reduced today during the ride’s soft opening period.

TRON Lightcycle / Run has been closing at 8:00 p.m. daily during its soft opening for the past week and a half. Today, March 28, it will close at 6:30 p.m. Hours may continue to change through April 2, the end of the soft opening. Individual Lightning Lane and the virtual queue have been filling up quickly during the soft opening.

TRON Lightcycle / Run will have its official grand opening period on April 4 (404, get it?), at which point the ride should operate from park open to park close—unexpected downtime aside.

TRON Lightcycle / Run is located right behind Space Mountain in Tomorrowland. It’s outside the park’s berm, and is housed in a sweeping white canopy, which helps hide a boxy show building. A walkway between Tomorrowland and Storybook Circus is also available.

Guests enter by walking under the canopy, known as the Upload Conduit. Upon uploading to The Grid, guests will join Team Blue in a race to cross through eight energy gates before the opposing Team Orange.

As you approach the entrance, there are two TRON ride vehicles to the left. They serve two purposes – so you can try them out and know what to expect when you get inside, and they provide a nice photo op.

We previously reported that some individuals have reported issues with being able to fit into the ride vehicles, so this is a great place to try them out and make sure.

There are double-sided lockers before the load area so guests can safely stow their personal belongings. Lockers are unlocked with MagicBands or plastic ticket cards; MagicMobile tickets on smartphones do not work, and guests without physical ticket media must request a white RFID card from Cast Members.

For the past few weeks, Disney has been conducting previews of TRON Lightcycle / Run, with Cast Members and Annual Passholders getting the first chance to experience the attraction. We were fortunate enough to experience this highly anticipated attraction during the Cast Member previews.

You can check out a full look inside TRON Lightcycle / Run in our ride POV below, and read our review of the attraction here.

