Jim Cramer turns bullish on Binance and BNB token – Finbold – Finance in Bold

Jim Cramer is an American television personality, author, entertainer, and former hedge fund manager. He is the host of Mad Money on CNBC, known for his flamboyant personality and his outspoken views on the stock and crypto markets.

It was originally believed on September 5 that Cramer positively spoke about Binance and the BNB token as print screen surfaced around the crypto space. Most recently, the cryptocurrency influencer Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) posted on X, joking about the investor’s unpredictability, due to the fact of him being bullish on Binance’s token.

Jim Cramer just turned bullish on #Binance

Is Binance next? pic.twitter.com/OJNKBm9xx5

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO and Founder of Binance took to Twitter later that same day to confirm the initial image had been photoshopped and he could relax ‘phew’ no doubt as he was concerned about the Cramer curse.

phew… saved. 😂 Don’t believe in a photoshopped image, guys. 4 https://t.co/3jX2LvMQOV

Cramer is a controversial figure. Some people admire his passion and his willingness to speak his mind. Others find him to be too aggressive and opinionated. However, there is no doubt that he is one of the most influential voices in the financial world.

Interestingly, not only a controversial figure, Jim Cramer has also been known for making market predictions that usually turn to the exact opposite of what was predicted. This meme has also turned into an investment product in the stock market, called Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF.

The Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF is an investment fund that profits when Jim Cramer’s stock picks underperform. The fund is designed to capitalize on the market’s skepticism towards Cramer’s calls.

Therefore, the ETF works by shorting the stocks that Cramer recommends. Shorting a stock means borrowing shares of the stock and selling them, with the expectation that the price of the stock will go down. If the price of the stock does go down, the ETF can buy back the shares at a lower price and return them to the lender, pocketing the difference.

Jim Cramer’s unpredictability was recently seen in two financial events related to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), when the Mad Money host recommended investors to step back from Nvidia, only to witness the stock soar by an astonishing 284%. On August 25, Nvidia dipped 2.43%, one day after Cramer said he was bullish on the company’s stocks.

Moreover, Bitcoin (BTC) is up 50% by press time, since Jim Cramer told investors to ‘get out’ in January. When the leading cryptocurrency was changing hands at $17,093.

BNB Chain (BNB) has suffered in the last few weeks with growing rumors about liquidity issues in the crypto exchange — that has not been proven to be true so far, although backed by red flags such as suspending Euro (EUR) withdrawals.

Meanwhile, BNB is changing hands at $214.54 by press time, up 0.42% in the day.

There are still 628,940.69 BNB ($134.97 million) in the vault on the Venus Protocol, which belongs to the missing hacker from 2022, in a threat of liquidation, which contributes to investors’ fears, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) on Binance’s native token.

In November 2022, after the threatening position was created following the massive BNB hack, the Core Team of the BNB Chain proposed that this position’s liquidations shouldn’t be done organically, as it usually happens with borrowed positions, due to the high possible impact to BNB’s price.

Disclaimer: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing, your capital is at risk.

Best Crypto Exchange for Intermediate Traders and Investors

Invest in 70+ cryptocurrencies and 3,000+ other assets including stocks and precious metals.

0% commission on stocks – buy in bulk or just a fraction from as little as $10.

Copy top-performing traders in real time, automatically.

Regulated by financial authorities including FCA and FINRA.

Copyright © 2023 FINODES LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

source