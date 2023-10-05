British Pound (GBP USD) Latest: Hedge Funds Most Bearish Since … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Dubai Cements Status as World’s Busiest Luxury Property Market
European Gas Swings as Tepid Demand Counters Weather Risks
South Africa’s Kganyago Sticks with Hawkish Tone on Inflation
Cricket World Cup May Add $2.6 Billion to Indian Economy
Food Inflation Is Still High Around the World
S&P, Fitch Say Thailand Must Sustain Growth to Avoid Ratings Cut
Residential Landlords Report Record Occupancy: The London Rush
Musk Strips Headlines Out of News Organizations’ Posts on X
World’s Biggest Sovereign Fund Buoys Recovery in US IPOs
BlackBerry Plans IPO for Its Internet of Things Business
AI Startup Anthropic in Early Talks With Investors to Raise $2 Billion
Meta Expands Generative AI Tools to Boost Effectiveness of Ads
Palantir Closes In on Controversial UK Health Data Contract
Ukraine Recap: Russia Launches Drones; Biden Plans Speech on Aid
No More Naive Calls to Putin: Inside Macron’s Very French Reset
Older Millennials On Track to Retire More Comfortably Than Late Boomers
Apple CEO Tim Cook Gets $41 Million From Biggest Share Sale Since 2021
GM is Bringing $90,000 Cadillac EVs to Europe
Saudi Arabia Steps Up Sports Drive, Bids for Football World Cup
The Yield Curve Moves to a Fatal Dis-Inversion
What Will Happen If the US Stops Funding Ukraine? Nothing Good
Resistance Is Futile for European Borrowers as Yields Soar
Evicted From Their Island Paradise, They’re Now Fighting for Reparations
Aftermath of an Assassination: Inside the India-Canada Crisis
America’s High EV Costs Are Driving Buyers to Hybrids
Women Are Asking for Promotions, But Men Keep Getting Them
Sunak Declares ‘a Woman Is a Woman’ in a Bid to Rally Tory Right
Real Supercars Won’t Be Electric Until 2030, McLaren CEO Says
How United and Other US Airlines Lost Momentum on Sustainable Jet Fuel
Mayor of Tokyo’s Shibuya Asks Halloween Revelers to Stay Away
Milan Push to Lure World’s Wealthy Stokes Boom and Backlash
MTA Unveils a Plan to Fix NYC’s Aging Transit System
Singapore Says 36-Year-Old Arrested in Response to Query on 3AC
AI Startup Anthropic's Burgeoning Value Has FTX Creditors Speculating About Being Made Whole
Ex-Alameda CEO Ellison Emerges as Central Figure at Bankman-Fried Trial
Hedge funds are starting to doubt the pound’s rally will last much longer after a surprising run that’s made it the best-performing major currency in the developed world this year.
Money managers are cashing in on sterling’s gain of more than 3% against the dollar in 2023, as the good news driving it — mainly a stronger-than-expected economy that allowed for higher interest rates — is now seen as well priced in. Analysts say the Bank of England’s eye-popping upgrade to its growth forecasts last week raised the bar for positive data surprises, limiting room for further pound strength.
