Radiant Capital's RDNT Token Surges 30% on News of Binance … – BSC NEWS

The listing on Binance comes days after Radiant Capital expanded from Arbitrum to BNB Chain.

The Binance effect is real! The value of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol Radiant Capital’s token spiked by more than 30% after the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange announced it would list $RDNT.

#Binance will list @RDNTCapital $RDNT in the Innovation Zone.

👉 https://t.co/TT4Q4W4vj6 pic.twitter.com/GrWsNHmcat

Binance is listing $RDNT in its “Innovation Zone,” a category reserved for newer tokens with the probability of higher volatility.

As the announcement was made, the price of $RDNT shot up from $0.34 to $0.45 in 20 minutes, an increase of more than 30%, according to CoinGecko. The price has since settled to around $0.38, as of the time of publication.

Along with the price increase, the trading volume also soared to more than $154 million, which is by far the highest volume for $RDNT since launch. The second-highest 24-hour volume was reached March 19, at nearly $42 million, the day before $RDNT hit its all-time-high price of $0.495.

Eager for the Binance listing, many $RDNT holders deposited their old V1 tokens into Binance without first migrating to V2. The problem is, Binance didn’t intend to support the V1 tokens.

It turned out not to be a major issue, as Binance quickly decided to support the token swap from $RDNT V1 to V2.

Even Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) took notice, tweeting, “The old tokens wasn't planned to be supported, but… users first.”

🙏🙏🙏 Thank you @binance for the quick and creative solution – remarkable seeing how much you care about your users. https://t.co/KQz7Vz39B7

In conjunction with the listing, Binance is hosting a Launchpool where users can stake $BNB and $TUSD to earn $RDNT.

Introducing @RDNTCapital $RDNT on #Binance Launchpool!

Farm #RDNT by staking #BNB and $TUSD.

➡️ https://t.co/c8bJxmpZ98 pic.twitter.com/97pDO8C9y1

As BSC News reported a couple of days ago, the Arbitrum native protocol just went live on BNB Chain, as the first step in its journey to become an omnichain money market, built on LayerZero tech.

‍

Radiant intends to be the first omnichain money market, allowing users to deposit any major asset on any major chain and borrow a variety of supported assets across multiple chains.

Lenders who provide Radiant with liquidity will earn a passive income from their deposit assets. Borrowers can withdraw against collateralized funds to obtain liquidity (working capital) without selling assets or closing positions.

Radiant's cross-chain interoperability is built on Layer Zero, taking advantage of Stargate's stable router interface. Lenders who want to reclaim their collateral can specify which chain to withdraw funds from and what percentage to send to each chain.

‍

Learn more about Radiant Capital:

Website | Twitter | Discord

Offering a plethora of exciting features, LYOTRADE aims to be a reliable and innovative platform for both experienced and new cryptocurrency traders.

In the world of cryptocurrency, LYOTRADE, founded in 2021, stands as a notable player with a primary focus on cryptocurrency trading. This platform offers a dependable environment enriched with a range of features, simplifying crypto-to-crypto trading.

As of the latest data, LYOTRADE has become a bustling hub for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, with a total of over 69,000 entries on the platform. This impressive user base attests to the platform's popularity and reliability.

Furthermore, the trading volume on LYOTRADE speaks volumes about its significance in the crypto world. The total trading volume on the platform has reached a staggering 5.24 billion USDT. These numbers highlight the trust and confidence traders have in LYOTRADE as their preferred cryptocurrency exchange.

LYOTRADE goes beyond conventional trading by providing services such as staking, crypto loans, spot trading, margin trading, futures trading, and ETF trading, all while allowing users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies using credit cards or bank transfers.

Let’s take a look at some of the features that LYOTRADE offers its users:

LYOTRADE boasts support for over 200 of the most commonly traded coins and tokens in the cryptocurrency market. This includes popular digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Notably, LYOTRADE has also introduced its native token, LYO Credit (LYO), which plays a pivotal role within the LYOPAY ecosystem of business applications. LYO Credit can be used for staking, purchasing products, and services, paying transaction fees at discounted rates, e-commerce, crowdfunding, card payments, and more.

Staking is a method that involves locking your cryptocurrency in a staking wallet to validate new transactions on a proof-of-stake blockchain. LYOTRADE offers an array of staking options, including USDT, USDC, and BUSD, with 60 collateral options available.

The platform also offers access to crypto loans, which do not require KYC verification or credit checks to obtain, translating to a hassle-free process for users.

While LYOTRADE is a centralized exchange, it also offers a decentralized service known as DEX Swap. This feature enables users to swiftly exchange digital assets without the need to disclose personal information.

DEX Swap enhances privacy and reliability for those who prioritize anonymity in their cryptocurrency transactions.

LYOTRADE provides a variety of payment methods, making it convenient for users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. With 53 fiat currencies available, users can transact using credit cards, debit cards, SEPA, and SWIFT transfers, offering flexibility and accessibility.

For corporate entities and institutions, LYOTRADE offers a streamlined experience through its Know Your Business (KYB) protocols. Once these protocols are successfully passed, users gain the privilege to create multiple sub-accounts. This feature enhances organization, efficiency, and security in transactions for businesses and institutions.

The LYOTRADE wallet provides users with a reliable and centralized crypto wallet solution. It supports a vast range of cryptocurrencies and offers low transaction fees, making it an ideal choice for users looking to store their digital assets.

LYOTRADE offers ETF trading, allowing users to invest in baskets of stocks that track the performance of a market or group of markets. This feature provides a convenient way to diversify one's investment portfolio with ease.

LYOTRADE facilitates peer-to-peer (P2P) trading, enabling users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies directly with one another, eliminating the need for intermediaries.

Copy Trading lets users allocate a specific amount towards copying the Futures trading activities (opening and closing positions) of a qualified LYOTRADE Trader. This allows inexperienced users to capitalize on the trading strategies of more experienced traders, generating profit/loss in the background.

LYOTRADE has now enabled Grid Trading in its Margin Trading area to enable more advanced and sophisticated trading strategies. In the Grid Trading view, traders can place multiple buy orders simultaneously, each below a predetermined reference price, based on observed market highs and lows.

Concurrently, with Grid Trading enabled, traders can also place sell orders positioned at amounts exceeding the buy prices, forming a structured grid of trades.

The underlying concept of this tactic involves cyclically purchasing at the predetermined price threshold and subsequently selling when the price surpasses that value. Conversely, one can initiate a sale at a predefined price point, patiently awaiting the price to descend to a designated level before making repeated buying decisions.

Staking pools are an integral part of LYOTRADE's ecosystem. These staking pools allow users to combine their cryptocurrency holdings, increasing their chances of being chosen to validate transactions and maximize potential. Staking on LYOTRADE goes beyond making additional cryptocurrencies; it actively contributes to network security and operational efficiency.

LYOTRADE offers a seamless experience for buying and selling cryptocurrencies with over 250 options available. Users can transact with credit cards, debit cards, SEPA, and SWIFT transfers, providing flexibility and convenience.

LYOTRADE's Savings feature allows users to maximize the potential of their BTC, ETH, and USDT holdings without a lock-in period. Similar to staking, users can maximize the potential on their savings while maintaining the flexibility to withdraw their crypto at any time. The Interest Calculator feature enables users to track their rewards on various timeframes.

LYOTRADE's PIX on-ramp streamlines cryptocurrency purchases for Brazilian users. Utilizing real-time payment technology from the Central Bank of Brazil, PIX allows users to make payments in BRL without sharing sensitive card or bank account details, enhancing convenience and reliability.

The Rewards Hub is a special feature within the LYOTRADE platform that rewards both new and experienced users for completing specific tasks or challenges. Users can maximize potential through activities such as the 10-day Challenge, 7-day Log-in Challenge, and various trading challenges, further enhancing the user experience.

LYOTRADE is continuously evolving to provide its users with a broader and more integrated experience. Users of the LYOPAY App are encouraged to transition to LYOTRADE by October 5th, 2023, 9 AM UTC+1 to access a wider variety of currencies and services, including trading, staking, and 30 fiat currencies through AlchemyPay.

In the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency, LYOTRADE stands as a reliable and innovative platform that offers a wide range of features to cater to both seasoned traders and newcomers.

With its focus on staking, diverse payment options, user-friendly approach, and commitment to privacy, LYOTRADE is setting the stage for the future of cryptocurrency trading.

Explore the endless possibilities LYOTRADE has to offer by visiting their official website at lyotrade.com and embracing the future of crypto trading.

For more information on all the available services, visit: https://docs.lyotrade.com/

Follow their social media for all the latest updates and announcements:

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Telegram | YouTube

Disclaimer: This is a paid press release, BSC.News does not endorse and is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this page. The project team has purchased this advertisement article for $500. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company. BSC.News is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned in the press release.

source