News about Google – Android Police

Encrypted mail can be accessed within Gmail, no external portal necessary
Encryption is essential to protect the exchange of sensitive information, especially when that exchange is taking place via email. If you work while on the go, you already know the importance of keeping business matters private. However, it can be difficult to do so when you’re relying on resources like a public internet connection. Now, Google is introducing client-side encryption to Gmail for mobile devices, which may give you more peace of mind when sending emails.
The subscription service has landed in 8 more countries
If you are a games freak, you'll definitely love Google Play Pass. The service has been around for four years now, and it has grown exponentially since its debut in September 2019. The subscription program grew its roots in the US before sharing its premium game selection with other countries and regions. Now, more subscribers from its base countries can binge-play without the ads' nuance and spend only a dime per month. This has come at a cost, but it’s clear that Google is invested in propelling this service against its rivals like Apple Arcade.
The anticipated rollout dates for each device remain subject to change
The anticipation over Android 14 has been growing, despite few details on its features and release date being confirmed. Beta releases have been rolling out since earlier this year, and as the final kinks are worked out, rumors on its launch date are becoming more believable. An updated post on a Telus forum now suggests that Android 14 could be released as soon as this week.
Jamboard devices and the accompanying app will be discontinued in late 2024
Google constantly cooks up new inventions, but many of them were put out to pasture. Some of those products were beloved by users and did not deserve to be phased out, while others were probably never going to catch on. The company used to get rid of a bunch of products once every quarter, but now it just does it whenever it wants. The latest to join the Google graveyard soon are the Jamboard app and its whiteboard devices.
A Coral version has popped up
The Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro will officially be revealed on October 4 at the Made by Google event, accompanied by the second-generation Pixel Watch. Thanks to a series of leaks, coming primarily from leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, we've learned quite a bit about Google's latest hardware releases. While the Pixel Watch 2 and the two Pixel 8 phones have had their hardware specs detailed on multiple occasions, we're now getting a look at the first-party cases that will be sold by Google, again thanks to Wojciechowska.
But will this help?
RCS or Rich Communication Services is among the most secure forms of text messaging available today, with modern encryption built in by default. While RCS is the norm for most Android phones, Apple has historically resisted this more secure form of messaging. Google has tried to force the iPhone maker into adopting RCS through quirky campaigns, explaining why the company needs to finally make the switch. In its latest attempt toward convincing Apple to make the push, Google has published a detailed infographic filled with relevant stats, elaborating on the security risks involved with the older text messaging standard (SMS), among other key issues.
The feature aims to improve the AI chatbot’s responses
As an AI chatbot positioned against ChatGPT, Google Bard was perceived by some as late to the party. However, Google first announced plans to become an "AI-first" company during I/O 2017 and has since gradually built on its infrastructure, eventually leading to the launch of Bard earlier this year, albeit in an experimental stage. Since then, however, we've seen Google taking big steps to incorporate Bard's elements into some of its products, with the help of Extensions, for instance. Google is now making another key addition to Bard in the form of "Memory."
You may no longer need to disconnect and re-dial to move to a different device
One of the perks of Apple products is Continuity, which streamlines the use of software between Apple devices. For example, AirDrop lets you send media between Apple products within seconds. Handoff enables you to begin a project on one Apple device, and then continue working on a different one. Google has notably lagged in this area, often forcing Android device users to take multiple steps to achieve similar results. Now, some believe it could be working on a similar feature called Link Your Devices. If the rumors are true, you may soon be able to switch between Android products without skipping a beat — and this could be critical if you frequently use them for video calls.
Other Gmail users will see it appear at the bottom of the email
If you rely on emoji to quickly react to messages on your mobile device, you might wish you could use them in other circumstances. Instead of typing a full email response, for example, perhaps you could benefit from being able to convey thoughts with a simple emoji. Now, Google wants to bring this to fruition for Gmail users. The company is supposedly working on adding the option to react to emails directly within Gmail.
More people are buying premium phones over budget or mid-range options
It’s a weird time to run a smartphone brand in North America. We’re in an extremely volatile period in which we don’t exactly know what will and won’t sell with certainty. That has led to fewer people buying phones from every company except for Google when comparing Q2 2022 shipments to those from Q2 2023. While that’s definitely a good sign for Google, the entire market has been heading towards investments in premium smartphones, as people just aren’t replacing their devices as often as they used to.
Google Wallet finds it way to Fitbit’s latest tracker, along with improved heart rate accuracy and new exercise types
Despite Fitbit branding and functionality making its way into Google's Pixel Watch devices, the Google subsidiary is still pumping out fitness trackers under its own brand name. Today, Fitbit's announcing its newest offering: the Fitbit Charge 6. It looks like a relatively minor refresh of 2021's Fitbit Charge 5, but it comes with a number of helpful new features — and it's available for preorder today.
The company announced it as part of the latest Android feature drop
Google’s At a Glance widget can be an invaluable tool that helps you stay you up to date with your next appointments, weather alerts, commute information, and flight details, but its design has become a little long in the tooth. While Google updated the widget with a left-aligned look on Pixel phones with Android 12, other great smartphones were long left with the outdated-looking design that stems back from Android 11. Google announced that it would change that in the latest feature drop, and today, we’re seeing reports of the new widget rolling out more widely.
YouTube’s cheaper paid plan is shutting down after October 25
YouTube Premium is a great way to get rid of those annoying ads on YouTube, but it's also pretty expensive. For those not interested in the other YouTube Premium features, such as offline downloads and YouTube Music, then YouTube Premium Lite was a great option. Google began testing the cheaper plan in 2021 in a few European countries, eschewing those extras in favor of just the ad-blocking experience. Unfortunately, Google has decided to cancel YouTube Premium Lite even before it can spread its wings.
Google will discontinue the simpler, faster Gmail interface
As technological advancements continue to reshape our online experience, we move further away from the early era of the internet. Google, in particular, has a penchant for killing things that get a little long in the tooth, always looking toward the next moonshot that just might catch on. Now, the company has announced that it is discontinuing the Basic HTML view for Gmail early next year.
Turn back the clock
The Chinese smartphone industry is pretty crowded, with BBK enjoying a decent chunk of the market thanks to its subsidiaries like Oppo and Vivo, among others. Electric car manufacturer Nio is now throwing its hat in the ring with an EV-centric phone known simply as the Nio Phone. This new launch is seen as the company slowly turning its focus toward high-end phones in the midst of its poor showing in the highly competitive Chinese EV business.
The long-forgotten belt clip also makes an appearance
Rich Communication Service, or RCS, is an advanced messaging standard that seeks to eliminate the archaic text messaging standard or SMS/MMS. While secure RCS messaging has been supported by Android for a while now, Apple has been rather skeptical about adopting this standard. Google never misses an opportunity to poke fun at the iPhone maker for its hypocrisy in claiming to be for security but continuing to resist the use of RCS messaging. We've already seen a few quirky campaigns by the search giant as part of the #GetTheMessage campaign. Google has now come up with another gem, likening Apple's resistance to a gadget from the years past.
Have your pick among Sky Blue, Peony Rose, and others
We're counting down to the launch of the Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro, scheduled to break cover on October 4, with pre-orders likely commencing a day later. Thanks to leaks over a period of time, we've managed to decipher some of the flagships' hardware elements. Much like in the years past, the Pixel 8 series will be the first to ship with the newest Android operating system i.e., Android 14. Color options, on the other hand, are a different matter, as Google annually updates the available colors with each Pixel smartphone refresh. Per Google's own admission, we know there will be a Pink shade of the Pixel 8, while a new Sky Blue trim of the Pixel 8 Pro is also said to be on the cards. A new leak has now spilled the beans on all the color options of the two flagships, just under two weeks out from their release.
The beauty of foldable screens comes with a hefty price tag for mishaps
Smartphones are a vital tool but also a potential weak point. We all love exploring the newest bells and whistles, but the ease with which they can break and the ensuing repair bills serve as stark reminders of their fragility. Not long ago, I experienced this firsthand when someone inadvertently knocked my Pixel 6 from my grip. A day and $300 later, with a screen that felt a tad different, I had it back. A significant inconvenience for a brief slip-up.
The new look makes forwarding to multiple contacts easier than ever
The art of communication is constantly evolving. As with any development, providing ease-of-use remains a key concern for some of the best messaging apps out there. And in this vein, Google Messages has now unveiled a notable update to its forwarding capabilities, enabling users to forward a single message to multiple contacts with ease.
The Nest Hub Max is about to lose the only thing that makes it useful
Google's Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max smart displays are excellent for controlling your smart home and video chatting with family or friends. For better or worse, the latter functionality is the new way of doing business and staying in touch with people you need to connect with frequently. Smart displays allow you to chat hands-free without using your phone or computer, and the Nest Hub Max, with its 6.5MP camera, was specifically designed for this purpose. However, this is about to change as Google appears to be killing the smart display's video calling functionality later this month.
