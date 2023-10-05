Download the fun 'Commander 2023' wallpapers for iPhone, iPad … – 9to5Mac

Following his beautiful ‘Big Starry Sur’ wallpapers last month, Basic Apple Guy has released his latest creations today. Making a tradition out of his “Commander” series, this release marks the third year of a design based around the Command symbol. Check out the fun wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac as well as the several t-shirt options.

Basic Apple Guy detailed the new Commander 2023 design on his blog:

Today marks the third year I’m releasing a collection of wallpapers and apparel under the Command-symbol motif.

…

For 2023, I wanted to take the design in a completely new direction. This year the Command symbol is formed by the negative space produced by hundreds of different Apple products – from the Macintosh to the Apple Watch Ultra. The effect is an explosive new design that looks drop-dead stunning as a T-shirt and equally good as a companion wallpaper for all your Apple devices.

He also notes that “I’m perfectly aware that these neon designs might send your retina’s into shock, so I’m also including a subdued monochrome design.”

Basic Apple Guy shares a cool combination to try is “to turn off widgets” and use the “all-colour design on the Lock Screen and the unblurred monochrome on the Home Screen. Looks wild!”

Check out the Commander 2021 and Commander 2022 designs plus more of Basic Apple Guy’s great work below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBoo…

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12

source