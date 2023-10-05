Back to School With NASA-JPL Education Public Event | NASA/JPL … – NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

about

Launch back into the school year with STEAM education resources and opportunities from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Whether you’re a classroom teacher, after-school-time educator, parent or guardian, or college student, we’ve got what you need for a stellar school year. Start exploring at the links below.

Explore our collection of more than 190 STEAM lessons as well as educational explainers of the latest NASA news, expert talks, teaching materials and more.

Make educational connections to NASA and JPL happenings all year long with this calendar of upcoming events and links to educational resources.

Explore a collection of standards-aligned STEAM lessons featuring the latest NASA missions and science.

Take a look inside the latest NASA missions and science news and find out how to get students engaged with related STEAM lessons and activities.

Learn how the Next Generation Science Standards in engineering are used at JPL and get activities and tips for bringing them into the classroom.

Hear from experts and education specialists about the latest missions and science happening at NASA and get your questions answered.

We asked JPL scientists and engineers to share what STEM concepts they learned in school that they still use in their job today.

Meet real teachers and find out how they are using STEM education resources from JPL to get creative ideas for your classroom.

The NASA-JPL Educator Resource Center provides free math and science teaching materials, training workshops and hands-on demonstrations to both formal and informal educators.

Engage students in STEM with resources, activities, and programs from NASA.

Join NASA’s community of practice for educators. Registered members can sign up for engagement events, chat with other members, read exclusive STEM content, and access education resources.

Get students exploring space and science on their own with hands-on projects, video tutorials, expert talks, and career guidance.

Explore Earth and space with these hands-on projects, slideshows, videos, and more for K-12 students.

Explore space and science activities you can do with NASA at home. Find video tutorials, DIY projects, slideshows, games and more!

Get advice from scientists, engineers and educators about what it takes to work in STEM and how to get a foot in the door.

Explore articles, games, and activities about space and space exploration for elementary-school-age kids.

Articles, games, and resources about Earth and our changing planet for elementary-school-age students.

Learn about internships and fellowships at JPL and NASA, plus meet current interns, and get tips on how to make your resume stand out.

Discover exciting internships and research opportunities at the leading center for robotic exploration of the solar system.

Here’s everything you need to know about the world of JPL internships, the skills that will help you stand out, and how to get on the right trajectory even before college.

These interns are pushing the boundaries of space exploration and science at the leading center for robotic exploration of the solar system.

Start here to learn more about internship, fellowship, and postdoc opportunities at JPL and how to apply.

Learn about internship opportunities at NASA centers across the U.S., and apply today!

Meet NASA interns and learn about their trajectories to the world of space exploration.

From student challenges to virtual tours, expert talks, and beyond, there are numerous ways to join the conversation with us.

Get K-12 students exploring Mars with NASA scientists, engineers, and the Perseverance rover as they learn all about STEM and design their very own mission to the Red Planet!

Explore educational events, workshops and competitions hosted by NASA-JPL online and in Pasadena, California.

From visiting mission control to seeing where space robots are built, this interactive tour lets online users explore the historic space facility from anywhere in the world.

This free monthly lecture series at JPL in Pasadena, California – and also available via webcast – features scientists and engineers discussing NASA missions and robotics.

Each year JPL encourages the academic growth and development of local high school students by sponsoring challenging academic competitions in the areas of math, science, and engineering.

