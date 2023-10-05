‘Dead Ringers’ Trailer: Rachel Weisz Stars In Dual Lead Roles In Psychological Thriller Series — Update – Deadline

By Denise Petski

Senior Managing Editor

UPDATED, 7 AM: Prime Video has released the trailer for Dead Ringers, its upcoming psychological thriller limited series starring Rachel Weisz in dual lead roles. Watch it above.

PREVIOUS, March 28: The official trailer for Dead Ringers, Prime Video’s upcoming psychological thriller limited series starring Rachel Weisz, has been delayed for a day in light of the Nashville school shooting which left three children and three adults dead. The release was delayed out of respect for the families and victims of the tragedy, not due to the content of the series or trailer, which does not involve a shooting.

Dead Ringers, a reimagining with a gender swap of David Cronenberg’s cult classic 1980s film, stars Weisz in the lead dual roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle. They are twin gynocologists who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes—including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics—in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront.

Weisz also serves as an executive producer for the limited series, which is created, written, and executive produced by Emmy-nominated writer and playwright Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession). The series’ ensemble cast includes Britne Oldford as Genevieve, Poppy Liu as Greta, Michael Chernus as Tom, Jennifer Ehle as Rebecca, and Emily Meade as Susan.

Sean Durkin directed the first two episodes and co-directed the last episode of the series. Durkin also serves as an executive producer. The directing team also includes Karyn Kusama, Karena Evans, and Lauren Wolkstein.

Dead Ringers is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television. Alice Birch, who is the series showrunner, serves as an executive producer alongside Weisz for Astral Projection, Stacy O’Neil, Sue Naegle, and Sean Durkin. Ali Krug is the executive producer for Annapurna Television. Erica Kay, Anne Carey, and Polly Stokes also serve as executive producers. James G. Robinson, David Robinson, and Barbara Wall executive produced for Morgan Creek.

All six episodes of Dead Ringers premiere April 21 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

