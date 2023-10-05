Roku to Lay Off 10 Percent of Staff, Take Charge of $55M-$65M for Removing Streaming Content – Hollywood Reporter

Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter

Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter

The company cited an “evaluation of its operations” that led it to determine “to bring down its year-over-year operating expense growth rate.”

By Georg Szalai

Global Business Editor

Roku is laying off another 10 percent of its staff and taking charges for additional restructuring moves, the company unveiled in a regulatory filing Wednesday.

It cited a “continuing evaluation of its operations” that led it to determine “to implement additional measures to continue to bring down its year-over-year operating expense growth rate by consolidating its office space utilization, performing a strategic review of its content portfolio, reducing outside services expenses, and slowing its year-over-year headcount expense growth rate through a workforce reduction and limiting new hires, among other measures.”

Roku shares jumped more than 10 percent in early Wednesday trading. As of 9:32 a.m. ET, the stock was up 11.2 percent, at $93.09.

The workforce reduction is expected to impact approximately 10 percent of the company’s employees, according to Roku, led by founder, chairman and CEO Anthony Wood. It also expects to record a restructuring charge related to the workforce reduction, primarily consisting of severance and benefits costs, in a preliminary estimated range of $45 million to $65 million.

The company expects that the majority of the restructuring charge will be incurred in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

“In connection with the above-described measures, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 the company expects to record an impairment charge in a preliminary estimated range of $160 million to $200 million related to ceasing to use certain office facilities and an impairment charge in a preliminary estimated range of $55 million to $65 million related to removing select existing licensed and produced content from company-operated services on its TV streaming platform,” the filing said.

Excluding the restructuring and impairment charges, Roku said it now expects its third-quarter revenue to hit $835 million to $875 million, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization coming in at a loss of $20 million to $40 million.

Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day

Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day

Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter

Send us a tip using our anonymous form.

source