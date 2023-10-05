How to make impressive AI-generated art for free with DALL-E – Business Insider

Jump to

On DALL-E, the AI-generated images you create are called “generations.” They are based on text you put into the search bar called “prompts.” You can also upload images to DALL-E, called “uploads,” and create images from that.

When you open an account to use DALL-E, you get 50 credits for the first month. Each credit is used for one DALL-E prompt, one edit request, or a variation request. You get 15 credits for each month after the first month, but the 50 free credits don’t roll over after the first month. You can also buy more credits.

For more of OpenAI’s terms of use, go here.

For more of OpenAI’s content policy, go here.

