OnePlus Nord CE 3 gets a specs leak upgrade, OLED display and … – Notebookcheck.net

OnePlus’ Nord series just might have its third-gen flagship in the pipeline, in the form of a global Ace 2V rebrand. However, according to the latest leaks, its spin-off CE line’s record of decent critical reception has been thought to be in jeopardy in the form of a third generation with potentially iffy specs, starting with a possible downgrade to LCD from a brand known for its Fluid AMOLED screens.
However, the leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, has now partnered with MySmartPrice to revise these earlier potentially disappointing, predictions with a whole new picture of what might be a more compelling candidate for Nord CE 3 status.
This putative CE 2 successor is slated to launch with a 6.72-inch screen that is in fact FHD+ AMOLED driven by the upper-mid-range Snapdragon 782G SoC, with a 120Hz refresh rate to boot. It may retain the 5,000mAh battery that was a highlight from the previous leak; however, this version might get an upgrade to the OEM’s 80W SuperVOOC charging tech.
The CE 3 spec rumor upgrades continue with hints at a main rear camera with the same new Sony IMX890 sensor as the flagship 11. As for the specs outlined in the previous "Nord CE 3" leak, they might still see the light of day, albeit in the form of the smartphone’s Lite version.
