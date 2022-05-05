Samsung Reportedly Begins Production of 120Hz Display for Upcoming iPhone 13 Pro Models – MacRumors

Samsung has begun production of LTPO displays for the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max, which will support a high refresh rate of 120Hz, while LG has begun production of LTPS displays for the lower-end models of the 2021 iPhone lineup, according to a new report from The Elec.



Apple was widely rumored to introduce its ProMotion technology, which first debuted in the 2017 iPad Pro, to its iPhone 12 lineup this year. ProMotion allows the display to have a higher refresh rate of 120Hz, compared to the current maximum of 60Hz. However, despite the avalanche of rumors leading up to the 2020 ‌iPhone‌ launch, Apple decided not to include a 120Hz display for the iPhones.

Looking towards the iPhone 13 expected in the second half of this year, Apple is planning to introduce a 120Hz display for the highest-end models of the lineup, according to credible Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The Elec reports that Samsung and LG have independently kick-started OLED production for the upcoming ‌iPhone‌ lineup ahead of schedule, at the behest of Apple. Due to the global health crisis last year, the ‌iPhone 12‌ was severely delayed, and Apple is looking to mitigate any potential delays for the 2021 iPhones.

This is a month faster than for the iPhone 12 last year. Apple launched iPhone 12 later than usual due to problems with procuring components for the phones from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samsung Display began production for the OLED panels to be used in iPhone 13 mid-month. LG Display began production recently, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Samsung began organic material deposition a week earlier than LG. For the module process, where the panel is finished, Samsung’s started around ten days earlier than LG.

The ‌iPhone 13‌ is rumored to include several new features alongside a 120Hz display for the higher-end models. According to current rumors, the new lineup will feature a smaller notch, with a slightly thicker overall design and larger camera bumps. You can catch up on the latest ‌iPhone 13‌ rumors and leaks using our guide.

