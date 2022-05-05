The Chrome Cast 155: Pixel 6a benchmarks, Pixel Watch/Pixel Buds with skin gestures – Chrome Unboxed

Advertisement

Chrome Unboxed – The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

Twitter · Instagram · YouTube

Facebook · Email · About

Privacy Policy

March 11, 2022 By Robby Payne

This week on The Chrome Cast, we cover quite a bit of ground. Off the top, we begin by talking about the Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds 2 as a cohesive ecosystem we really wish Google would cultivate. With the Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds and Pixel Phones it is possible, but still definitely not there just yet.

From there we talk through some news surrounding the Pixel 6a and the Tensor chip it seems will be powering it when it does release. In addition, we chat through Google’s latest, strangest patent that could allow for skin-based gestures for their watches and earbuds in the future. Could this apply to the Pixel Watch we’re expecting in the next few months? Hard to tell, but perhaps.

Advertisement

var asau=’9502374057′;var cid=’5392053361′;var pid=’ca-pub-3946689793100734′;var slotId=’div-gpt-ad-chromeunboxed_com-medrectangle-4-0′;var ffid=1;var alS=1022%1000;var container=document.getElementById(slotId);var ins=document.createElement(‘ins’);ins.id=slotId+’-asloaded’;ins.className=’adsbygoogle ezasloaded’;ins.dataset.adClient=pid;ins.dataset.adSlot=asau;ins.dataset.adChannel=cid;ins.dataset.fullWidthResponsive=’true’;ins.style.display=’block’;ins.style.width=container.attributes.ezaw.value+’px’;if(alS>=30&&(alS!=34&&alS!=35)){ins.dataset.adFormat=’auto’;}else{ins.style.height=container.attributes.ezah.value+’px’;}

container.appendChild(ins);(adsbygoogle=window.adsbygoogle||[]).push({});window.ezoSTPixelAdd(slotId,’stat_source_id’,44);window.ezoSTPixelAdd(slotId,’adsensetype’,1);var lo=new MutationObserver(window.ezaslEvent);lo.observe(document.getElementById(slotId+’-asloaded’),{attributes:true});

Finally, we discuss the new Android 12 Quarterly Platform Release program and dive a bit into an upcoming video we have where we attempted a full install of Chrome OS Flex on a non-supported 2010 Macbook Pro.

var asau=’9502374057′;var cid=’5392053361′;var pid=’ca-pub-3946689793100734′;var slotId=’div-gpt-ad-chromeunboxed_com-box-4-0′;var ffid=1;var alS=1003%1000;var container=document.getElementById(slotId);var ins=document.createElement(‘ins’);ins.id=slotId+’-asloaded’;ins.className=’adsbygoogle ezasloaded’;ins.dataset.adClient=pid;ins.dataset.adSlot=asau;ins.dataset.adChannel=cid;ins.dataset.fullWidthResponsive=’true’;ins.style.display=’block’;ins.style.width=container.attributes.ezaw.value+’px’;if(alS>=30&&(alS!=34&&alS!=35)){ins.dataset.adFormat=’auto’;}else{ins.style.height=container.attributes.ezah.value+’px’;}

container.appendChild(ins);(adsbygoogle=window.adsbygoogle||[]).push({});window.ezoSTPixelAdd(slotId,’stat_source_id’,44);window.ezoSTPixelAdd(slotId,’adsensetype’,1);var lo=new MutationObserver(window.ezaslEvent);lo.observe(document.getElementById(slotId+’-asloaded’),{attributes:true});

Notable Links

Sponsored by VIZOR – Chromebook 1:1 Management Software for Schools! Special Offer: CLICK HERE to schedule a no-obligation demo of VIZOR for up to 20% off your first year.

This episode is also brought to you by NordVPN.CLICK HERE to try it out and get 2 years for $3.29 per month.

if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[336,280],’chromeunboxed_com-large-leaderboard-2′,’ezslot_3′,606,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-chromeunboxed_com-large-leaderboard-2-0’)};

Filed Under: Podcast, Podcast-Feed

advertisement

More Guides

advertisement

TWITTER · FACEBOOK · INSTAGRAM · YOUTUBE · EMAIL · ABOUT

Copyright © 2022 · Chrome Unboxed · Chrome is a registered trademark of Google Inc.

We are participants in various affiliate advertising programs designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to affiliated sites.



source