The Chrome Cast 155: Pixel 6a benchmarks, Pixel Watch/Pixel Buds with skin gestures – Chrome Unboxed

This week on The Chrome Cast, we cover quite a bit of ground. Off the top, we begin by talking about the Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds 2 as a cohesive ecosystem we really wish Google would cultivate. With the Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds and Pixel Phones it is possible, but still definitely not there just yet.
From there we talk through some news surrounding the Pixel 6a and the Tensor chip it seems will be powering it when it does release. In addition, we chat through Google’s latest, strangest patent that could allow for skin-based gestures for their watches and earbuds in the future. Could this apply to the Pixel Watch we’re expecting in the next few months? Hard to tell, but perhaps.
Finally, we discuss the new Android 12 Quarterly Platform Release program and dive a bit into an upcoming video we have where we attempted a full install of Chrome OS Flex on a non-supported 2010 Macbook Pro.
This week on The Chrome Cast, we cover quite a bit of ground. Off the top, we begin by talking about the Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds 2 as a cohesive ecosystem we really wish Google would cultivate. With the Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds and Pixel Phones it is possible, but still definitely not there just yet. From there we talk through some news surrounding the Pixel 6a and the Tensor chip it seems will be powering it when it does release. In addition, we chat through Google’s latest, strangest patent that could allow for skin-based gestures for their watches and earbuds in the future. Could this apply to the Pixel Watch we’re expecting in the next few months? Hard to tell, but perhaps.
Finally, we discuss the new Android 12 Quarterly Platform Release program and dive a bit into an upcoming video we have where we attempted a full install of Chrome OS Flex on a non-supported 2010 Macbook Pro.
Sponsored by VIZOR – Chromebook 1:1 Management Software for Schools! Special Offer: CLICK HERE to schedule a no-obligation demo of VIZOR for up to 20% off your first year. This episode is also brought to you by NordVPN.CLICK HERE to try it out and get 2 years for $3.29 per month.