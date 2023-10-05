Unleash your potential with endless possibilities on a new Surface laptop.
Discover what’s new
Introducing AI in Windows 11
Microsoft is on a journey to be zero waste by 2030, which is why we aim to create devices built with integrity and reduced carbon impact across their lifecycles.
Home Latest News Microsoft Surface PCs, Computers, Laptops, 2-in-1s, Dual-Screen … – Microsoft
Microsoft Surface PCs, Computers, Laptops, 2-in-1s, Dual-Screen … – Microsoft
Unleash your potential with endless possibilities on a new Surface laptop.