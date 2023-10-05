AT&T to Offer All-New iPhone SE & iPad Air with 5G on March 11 – AT&T Newsroom

Download release (PDF)

The powerful iPhone SE and iPad Air, plus new green finishes for the iPhone 13 lineup, are available to order starting on Mar. 11

AT&T will offer the powerful iPhone SE with exceptional capabilities and performance, the sophisticated alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, the stunning green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, and the powerful and versatile iPad Air with the breakthrough M1 chip.

iPhone SE comes in a compact and durable design, and together with iOS 15, delivers a seamless experience. The new iPhone SE features impressive upgrades, including the performance of A15 Bionic, unlocking advanced camera capabilities, and makes nearly every experience better, from photo editing to power-intensive operations like gaming and augmented reality.

With 5G now available on iPhone SE, users can stay connected with faster uploads and downloads, lower latency, and better experiences in more places.1 iPhone SE provides longer battery life3, and improved durability, and comes in three beautiful colors — midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.2

Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone SE on March 11, with availability on March 18. Customers can also pre-order iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in alpine green, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in green, and iPad Air, on March 11, with availability on March 18.

The starting price of the iPhone SE will be $429.99 and the iPad Air starts at $749.99 (5G connected).

A new, sophisticated alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max and the stunning green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini join the iPhone 13 lineup, extending the most advanced iPhone lineup ever with its sleek design, the breakthrough A15 Bionic chip, incredibly durable Ceramic Shield front cover, an advanced 5G experience, and cutting-edge camera systems for stunning photos and videos.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offer the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone featuring new Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto cameras that capture stunning photos and video, and enable impressive new pro camera capabilities like macro photography and video. Both models also include a vibrant Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate from 10Hz up to 120Hz, and offer a huge leap in battery life. The dual-camera system on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini represents a massive leap in camera design, with a Wide camera featuring the biggest sensor ever in an iPhone dual-camera system, a custom-designed Ultra Wide camera, and sensor-shift optical image stabilization. Both models have an even brighter Super Retina XDR display, impressive battery life, and entry storage starting at 128GB.4 In addition to the sophisticated new alpine green, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available in sierra blue, graphite, gold, and silver. The new green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini completes the lineup which includes (PRODUCT)RED, starlight, midnight, blue, and pink.

The new iPad Air features the Apple-designed M1 chip, delivering a massive leap in performance with incredible power efficiency and all-day battery life 3, a faster USB-C port, blazing-fast 5G, advanced cameras, and compatibility with the latest accessories — starting at the same affordable price. With eSIM and Wi-Fi 6 support, iPad Air offers greater flexibility when users need to get connected. The USB-C port is now up to 2x faster than the previous generation, with data transfers up to 10Gbps, connecting iPad Air to a vast ecosystem of USB-C accessories, including cameras, external storage, and displays up to 6K resolution.

iPad Air features the new Ultra Wide 12MP front camera with Center Stage, and a 12MP Wide camera on the back which lets users capture sharp photos and 4K video, scan documents, and enjoy amazing AR experiences, making it a versatile and ultra-portable mobile studio. iPad Air — now available in a new array of colors — includes a beautiful all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Touch ID for fast and secure authentication, advanced audio with landscape stereo speakers, and support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and Magic Keyboard.

“At AT&T, keeping all of our customers connected to the latest technology is a top priority,” said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president and general manager – AT&T Mobility. “We’re excited to expand our lineup of 5G products from Apple with the addition of the iPhone SE, new green finishes for iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini and iPad Air. When you combine these devices with AT&T 5G – America’s Most Reliable 5G Network – you get an experience that can’t be beat.”

Any current offers?

New and existing customers can get great deals on the iPhone 13 models when you buy on a qualifying installment plan with an eligible AT&T unlimited plan (min. $75/mo. before discounts) and trade-in an eligible smartphone.*

What about Connectivity?

The new iPhone SE and iPad Air are 5G and 5G+ capable. Our fast, reliable, secure AT&T 5G has been awarded the Most Reliable 5G Network**, reaching more than 18,000 cities and towns nationwide. You’ll also have access to the newly introduced mid-band experience that will provide an optimal mix of ultra-fast speeds and broad coverage for the ultimate experience.

What about Plans + Security?

Get more at AT&T when you pair your new iPhone SE or iPad Air with UNLIMITED YOUR WAYSM. All unlimited plans include 5G access and AT&T ActiveArmorSM security, which provides 24/7 proactive network security so your device can stay protected. Plus, you can pick the perfect plan for each member of your family, plans start at $35/mo. per line for 4 lines.**** With unlimited data at such an affordable price, you can stream, game, browse and enjoy the speed of 5G from your new device no matter where you are. In addition, you can add a tablet to your AT&T unlimited plan for $20/mo. and get unlimited data, 5G access, 15GB of hot-spot data and HD streaming.

FirstNet Ready®



The new iPhone SE and iPad Air come FirstNet Ready®, which means first responders can use it to tap into specialized capabilities designed to meet their needs on FirstNet® – the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. First responders maintain voice communications with always-on priority and preemption on LTE, while the intuitive FirstNet network determines the best route for data traffic, whether that’s 5G or LTE.*****

A Shopping Experience Tailored for You

Avoid delays and shop the way you want with convenient shopping options made just for you like our live virtual shopping assistance, free shipping and returns, using the myAT&T app to easily add a line or upgrade your device, in-store or curbside pick-up and our white glove delivery and setup service, AT&T Right To YouSM.******

New iPhone SE Available for Prepaid Too

Starting Mar. 18, the new iPhone SE will be available for purchase in-store for Cricket Wireless customers. For AT&T PREPAID customers, the iPhone SE will be available in the coming weeks.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit att.com. For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

Check out and compare these Apple devices, visit www.att.com/brand/apple/iphone-compare/.



