Valorant patch 5.08 notes: new Harbor agent, Pearl map changes & … – Dexerto

Valorant patch 5.08 is here and brings a whole new agent and some subtle map changes to Pearl. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest patch update for Riot’s tactical shooter.

Valorant’s Episode 5 Act 3 is finally upon us with the arrival of the new patch. In this new update, one of the main attractions is a new agent, Harbor, who has been added to the roster of Agents in the game.

The primary focus of patch 5.08 is mostly on the new agent and some subtle changes to the Pearl map. Apart from that, certain gameplay systems and a few issues related to Agents have been fixed.

Keep reading for a detailed overview of all the changes coming to the game with update 5.08.

As we mentioned earlier, the biggest part of this patch is the introduction of a new water-based Controller, Harbor. He hails from India’s coast and is quite literally a water bender. Here’s a guide on how you can master the new Agent in the game.

Along with him, several bugs related to certain Agents have also been fixed. Viper’s Toxic Screen and friendly versions of area-damage abilities overwrote enemy versions of the same in some cases – so these two issues have been fixed.

A small issue in the Pearl map has also been addressed in Valorant patch 5.08. A small line of sight from A Main to A Link has been fixed, balancing out the time taken to peek at the area from both sides.

With that being said, here’s the full list of changes in Valorant update 5.08 from the official patch notes.

Harbor goes live!

Agents

source