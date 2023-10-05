Higgins Announces FDA Action to Examine Gay Blood Donation Ban – Congressman Brian Higgins

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced a positive step toward the goal of a change in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) policy banning gay blood donations.

On July 28, the FDA opened a public docket to allow for comments on its current blood donor deferral policy for gay men. Written or electronic comments will be accepted through November 25. For more information visit: https://federalregister.gov/a/2016-17804.

In the early 1980s the FDA instituted a policy creating a lifetime ban on blood donations from gay and bisexual men. In December of 2015 the FDA updated their guidance from a total deferral to one requiring 12-months of abstinence for gay men prior to donations.

Higgins, a member of the Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus, who has pushed for change, said, “the FDA rule on blood donations is antiquated and prejudicial. This action by the FDA signals that the agency is willing to listen and move toward a policy based on science rather than sexual orientation.”

In December of 2014 Higgins and other members called on the Secretary of Health and Human Services to change blood donation criteria. Late last year the Congressman joined “Blood is Blood” and the Pride Center of WNY for a local rally against the FDA rule. Most recently, Higgins was among those calling for the FDA to change its policy in a letter and on Capitol Hill, following the tragedy in Orlando.



