Shiba Inu News: Developer Update On Shibarium Launch – CoinGape

Unification hybrid blockchain platform on Friday announced an update on development work related to Shiba Inu’s layer-2 blockchain solution Shibarium. The community expects the Shibarium Beta launch on February 14, Valentine’s Day, but the official date was never announced.

Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama‘s recent Twitter bio and location provided hints at the Shibarium beta launch coming soon. However, he has removed the bio that hinted at Valentine’s Day as the launch date. It created FUD in the Shiba Inu community that if the Shibarium launch is delayed.

Unification in a Medium post on February 3 announced that developers have been busy on Unification/xFund’s Oracle of Oracles (OoO) for the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain. Shiba Inu’s lead developer Shytoshi Kusama met with the Unification team in December to plan to finalize the Shibarium beta launch.

According to Unification, developers are optimizing the application for the upcoming Shibarium public beta deployment. The latest work enables AdHoc price requests from DEXs to better support Shibarium. Shytoshi Kusama has said earlier that Unification is important for Shibarium.

The Unification team has successfully tested OoO on the Shibarium alpha network and the OoO provider successfully fulfilled data requests on the L2 network, using bridged Test xFUND for OoO fees on L2.

Unification claims Shiba Inu founder Ryoshi chose this hybrid blockchain as it offers a quick, permissionless solution for secure, efficient, cost-effective dApps, making it the only attractive choice for developing Shibarium.

Also Read: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Developer Drops Hint On Shibarium Beta Launch Date

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price jumped nearly 5% in the last 24 hours, with the price currently trading at 0.0000124. The 24-hour low and high are $0.00001196 and $0.00001291, respectively. Furthermore, the trading volume has increased by 100% in the last 24 hours, indicating an increase in interest among traders.

Meanwhile, Shibarium’s gas token BONE is trading at $1.47, down 1% in the last 24 hours. The token is consolidating after hitting a high of $1.57 today.

