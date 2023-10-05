iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Launch in September With These 12 … – MacRumors

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, the Pro models are expected to have a wider range of new features, including an A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, faster USB-C port, and more.



Below, we have recapped 12 new features and changes rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models.

With a few months to go until the iPhone 15 lineup is unveiled, additional features could be rumored, so keep tabs on our iPhone 15 Pro roundup.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Our comprehensive guide highlighting every major new addition in iOS 17, plus how-tos that walk you through using the new features.

Get the most out your iPhone 15 with our complete guide to all the new features.

A deep dive into new features in macOS Sonoma, big and small.

New screen saver experience, desktop widgets, Safari profiles, and more.

A new 24-inch iMac is in an “advanced state of development” and could launch as soon as late 2023. A larger model may also be in the works.

The Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset is set to launch in early 2024. It features dual 4K displays, gesture tracking, an M2 chip, and a $3,499 price tag.

M3 models in 13.6″ and 15.3″ sizes.

Apple’s cheapest MacBook Pro should get a speed bump to a new M3 chip.

18 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

19 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

21 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

1 day ago by Joe Rossignol

2 days ago by Joe Rossignol



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source