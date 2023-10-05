Surface Laptop Go 2 Review: Big Style, Small Battery – WIRED

To revisit this article, visit My Profile, then View saved stories.

To revisit this article, select My Account, then View saved stories



If you buy something using links in our stories, we may earn a commission. This helps support our journalism. Learn more. Please also consider subscribing to WIRED

8 /10

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is an iterative upgrade from the previous model, there’s no doubt about that. But as a device that prioritizes design, portability, and usability, it may just be a shrewd decision that keeps the price of this posh pocket laptop within a student's range.

Cutting to the chase, this laptop is an absolute joy to use. Those who may not be able to afford a pricier MacBook but have long wanted to buy one should absolutely look to the Surface Laptop Go 2. It’s the closest thing you can get to a cut-price Apple clamshell device.

It’s super slim, and much of the laptop is finished in stylish and lightweight aluminum. But unlike the MacBook, it also comes in a colorful set of hues. It is largely the same selection as last time, with one delightful Sage addition. I’ve been testing the Ice Blue, which is understated, but the tint gives it a refreshing pop. This is a device that you’ll be happy to pack in and out of a bag each day, secure in the knowledge that you’ve got something that looks good and feels built to last.

Working on this laptop is a breeze, with a keyboard that is one of the best for getting your essays and musings down. The keys have a great amount of travel for a device this thin, and a good level of feedback that keeps just on the right side of mushy to remain satisfying.

The trackpad isn’t the largest, but then again it’s not a large device, and thankfully it’s accurate and clicky from corner to corner. What lets the bottom half of this laptop down is a lack of backlighting, which might make things tricky in a darkened lecture hall. The fingerprint button—available on the two 8-GB RAM models but not the 4-GB—does get some lighting, so you’ll be able to sign in promptly at least. Somewhat surprisingly, this Surface device does not offer Microsoft’s Windows Hello facial sign in, but the webcam quality is half-decent nonetheless.

Along with the lack of keyboard backlighting, there are a few other compromises with varying levels of impact. The display sits between 1080p and 720p resolutions, and you'd think this would be a major hurdle, but it's not in person. Assisted by the small 12.4-inch screen size, it wraps the low resolution in vibrant colors and a good level of detail. Its 3:2 aspect ratio enhances the laptop's productivity chops as well. The screen brightness is okay: You won’t have trouble working in most scenarios. But use outside is a no-no, and the glossy display doesn't help either.

You also only get an Intel 11th Gen chip, rather than one from the latest 12th generation. For a device costing you upwards of $500, you might expect the very latest components, but the results don't make this much of a compromise at all. Combined with 8-GB RAM—the model I tested—the chip provides more than enough for note-taking and web browsers alike. The low price is a big part of the attraction of the Surface Laptop Go 2, and given how it plays out in reality, a 12th Gen processor doesn't seem worth the likely bump in cost.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

Rating: 8/10

If you buy something using links in our stories, we may earn a commission. This helps support our journalism. Learn more. Please also consider subscribing to WIRED

For example, you’ll be able to open more than 20 tabs in Chrome with no trouble. Multitasking and some light editing is well within this device's limits, too. The graphics will allow some very basic gaming. If you opt for the 4-GB RAM model, however, it’ll feel like a much bigger compromise for the more luxurious elements of the Surface Laptop Go 2, as multitasking will be far less functional and you’ll likely have to rein it in below 10 tabs when browsing.

The biggest hurdle to justifying your purchase of this capable laptop is battery life. It’s a small and slim device, so we can understand why this is an issue, but it’s still an important one. Unfortunately, I couldn’t get into a late afternoon during a day’s work without battery anxiety creeping in. There’s just about enough to reach a full day, but it may not always be comfortable. Microsoft claims 13.5 hours of battery life, but in my experience, it’s closer to 7 hours on average. The compact size of the Surface Laptop Go 2 is one of its shining features, but for the power conscious—and if it wouldn’t up the price too much—look to the 14-inch model with larger capacity.

While the size of this laptop may hinder long battery life, it absolutely does not prevent quality sound. Like its predecessor and its more expensive Surface Laptop 4 stablemate, the speakers are impressive. There are no speaker grills, however—instead, the sound reverberates from underneath the keyboard. This laptop presents a surprisingly large soundstage for such a small device. The overall result is impactful bass and detailed lows that defy the diminutive footprint of the Laptop Go 2. It does struggle with highs—especially at louder volumes, with some tinniness creeping in—but it’s far from distracting.

Like the original version, the Surface Laptop Go 2 remains the best student laptop you can buy if you’re looking for a mix of portability, style, a great productivity experience, and a pleasing display. Flaws like a below-average battery life, a lack of a keyboard backlight, and an older processor don’t prevent this device from still feeling like a great option for many, but these drawbacks are solved by rivals from the likes of Asus, Acer, Lenovo, and HP—with the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 being our top cheap laptop pick.

However, none match the look and feel of the Surface Laptop Go 2, which matches those of many devices more expensive than the highest end model here ($729). So while Microsoft’s latest laptop may not offer the most value when it comes to performance and convenience, the full package won’t leave you disappointed if a cheaper MacBook alternative is what you’re after.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

Rating: 8/10

If you buy something using links in our stories, we may earn a commission. This helps support our journalism. Learn more. Please also consider subscribing to WIRED

More From WIRED

Contact

© 2023 Condé Nast. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement and Your California Privacy Rights. WIRED may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast. Ad Choices

source