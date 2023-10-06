Get this Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 for $850 today only – ZDNet

Most Popular

If I had to replace my beloved MacBook Pro, it would 100% be with a laptop within the Microsoft Surface line of computers. While this laptop can’t be converted into a tablet like the Microsoft Surface Pro, this Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is an excellent choice given its specs and beautiful sale price of $850 — $150 off its original price.

A 13.5″ touchscreen with PixelSense technology provide a beautiful picture with vivid and vibrant colors. While the screen on your computer is important, the interior components are where this laptop really excels. This Surface Laptop 5 has a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of RAM to make multitasking and busy work days easier to handle.

Read the review: Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review

Our recommended models for every use case and platform.

Though this laptop isn’t great for heavy-gaming, the Intel Iris Xe graphics provide a clear picture for your work documents, cheesy Netflix movies, and casual gaming. And with up to 18 hours of battery life, you can see the crystal-clear picture all day without worry about a charge.

Also: Best Windows laptop

At $850, this Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is at the lowest price it has seen in the last 120 days. But the deal only last 12 more hours so take advantage of these massive savings while you can.

