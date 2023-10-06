PancakeSwap Burns $27M in CAKE in Continuing Attempt to … – BSC NEWS

The value of CAKE token has remained unchanged since Sept. 1, outperforming BTC and ETH.

We hope you like the smell of burnt pancakes in the morning! PancakeSwap has just eliminated $27 million worth of $CAKE from circulation, as part of its regular burn program to combat inflationary pressures on the token.

🔥 6,827,850 $CAKE just burned – that’s $27M!

💰 Trading fees (Swap and Perpetual): 356k CAKE ($1M) +28%

🔮 Prediction: 59k CAKE ($229k) -5%

🎟️ Lottery&Pottery: 43k CAKE ($168k) +46%

🔒 NFT Market, Profile & Factory: 469 CAKE ($2k) -40% pic.twitter.com/b22HuSGjGu

The CAKE token is currently trading at $3.89, which is basically unchanged since Sept. 1. (During the past three months, the token has reached a maximum value of more than $5 and a minimum of under $3.60.)

During the bear market, “no change” in price often means “good change.” Since Sept. 1, $CAKE has outperformed the two major coins $BTC and $ETH, which have lost about 20% and 30% of their value, respectively, during that time.

PancakeSwap is the dominant Decentralized Exchange (DEX) and leading Decentralized Application (dApp) overall on BNB Chain and has recently branched out to Ethereum and Aptos.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the price of $CAKE has correlated more nearly with $BNB than $BTC or $ETH. The current value of $BNB is about the same as it was on Sept. 1, although, like $CAKE, the price experienced peaks and valleys during the interim period.

PancakeSwap is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on BNB Chain. It offers users various features such as Liquidity Pools (LPs), swapping, yield farming, Syrup Pools, an Automated Market Maker, Initial Farm Offerings (IFOs), an NFT profile system, and other tools.

In addition, the protocol helps users make the most out of their crypto assets by trading, earning through yield farming, and winning via lottery, prediction, and NFT collectibles. With the highest trading volumes in the market, PancakeSwap is the leading DEX on BNB Chain.

Where to find PancakeSwap: ‍

Website | Twitter | Medium | GitHub

Since its launch in September, the decentralized social media platform has witnessed a meteoric rise.

Avalanche-based Decentralized social media platform Stars Arena has recently recorded an remarkable surge, propelling the network to new heights in the last 24 hours.

On October 4, the Avalanche C-Chain witnessed a staggering 577,000 transactions, the highest in the last quarter, primarily due to the Star Arena's launch.

Inspired by Friend.tech, Stars Arena, which launched in September, has recorded over 470,000 transactions in the past 24 hours while boasting over 11,000 unique active addresses, according to data from Artemis.

DefiLlama data also shows that the platform has exceeded $1 million in total value locked (TVL). However, the platform trails behind a host of competitors led by Friend.tech, with a current TVL of $45.43M.

Similar to Friend.tech, Stars Arena allows users to link their X (Twitter) accounts and use AVAX tokens to purchase "tickets" from other users, sharing fees with the platform and users when tickets are bought and sold. However, the platform uniquely features a public feed, eliminating the need for users to spend large sums of money to follow others.

Stars Arena joins a growing list of SocialFi platforms vying for market share, including ​​post.tech, SharesGram, and Share.finance.

As of writing, Avalanche’s native token, AVAX, is trading at a price of $10.22, having gained over 5% in the last 24 hours.

