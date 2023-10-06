Google Pixel 8 Pro Rumored to Feature Samsung’s Biggest ISOCELL GN2 Sensor as the Main Camera Upgrade – Gizchina.com

The launch of the Google Pixel 8 series is fast approaching. Hence, rumors and speculations surrounding the device continue to emerge. The latest development comes from a well-known tipster, Ice Universe. He claims that the Pixel 8 Pro could see a significant upgrade to its main camera. Google is bent on producing the best camera phone every year. The Pixel 7 Pro currently sits comfortably as the best in the camera department. From the news evolving regarding the Pixel 8 Pro, things are about to get even better.

According to the report, the Pixel 8 Pro will incorporate Samsung’s largest ISOCELL GN2 sensor. This sensor boasts a 1/1.12-inch size and a native resolution of 50MP. After binning, the resolution drops to 12.5MP, resulting in an effective pixel size of 2.8µm. This represents a significant improvement over the previous Pixel 7 Pro, which featured a 50MP, 1/1.31-inch sensor.

Many high-end smartphones are now utilizing 1-inch sensors. Therefore, it is likely that Google will follow suit and upgrade the sensor size on its flagship device’s camera. Ice Universe did not provide any further details with regards to this. However, it still comes as an exciting news for photography enthusiasts who prioritize high-quality images.

The camera has always been a significant selling point for the Pixel series. Google is consistently delivering excellent results with their flagship devices. The Pixel 8 Pro’s potential upgrade to the ISOCELL GN2 sensor would result in better low-light performance. It will also come with improved dynamic range, and sharper images overall.

Aside the camera upgrades, there are other features that are worth discussing. The Pixel 8 is tipped to feature the next generation Tensor chip. As many expected, this chip is supposed to be the Tensor G3 chip. Also, rumors have suggested that Google will make some changes to the screen. It is claimed that the Google Pixel 8 Pro will feature a flat panel display instead of the curved on its predecessor.

Just like the previous editions, the Pixel 8 Pro will also feature triple rear camera sensors. The main lens which is the topic for discussion. Two other lenses such as Telephoto and Ultrawide lenses will also be available.

Google’s Pixel 8 series is expected to launch in the coming months. So, we can expect more rumors and leaks to emerge as the release date approaches. As a result, it is crucial to take any rumors or speculations with a grain of salt and wait for the official announcement from Google.

In conclusion, the Pixel 8 Pro’s potential upgrade to a larger sensor size is an exciting development. It will definitely be a welcoming news for photography enthusiasts and Google fans alike. The upgrade would not just result in a significant improvement in the device’s camera performance. It will also solidify the Pixel’s reputation as one of the best smartphone cameras on the market.

Website developer, tech enthusiast, news editor and a blogger. An expert in PC tips and tricks who focuses mainly on both Windows and MacOS system tutorials and solutions.

Freddy prepares lot of articles, which should help you whenever you are lost in the process. He’s into How tos/Guides and all connected with new technologies. We call him your INSTRUCTIONAL CONTENT EXPERT and he really is.

