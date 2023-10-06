iPhone 15 launch: 63% of existing Apple users want to upgrade to new smartphone due to THIS reason | Mint – Mint

Apple is reportedly planning to switch to the USB-C port with the introduction of the new iPhone 15 series this year. A new survey by smartphone trade-in platform SellCell has revealed that the introduction of the USB-C charging port in the iPhone 15 could be a major catalyst for existing Apple users to upgrade to the new smartphone.

According to the SellCell survey, “63% of iPhone users said that Apple moving to a USB-C Charging port would influence their decision to upgrade to an iPhone 15.”

The survey found that of those motivated to buy the new iPhone 15, 37 per cent said they would upgrade to use a single charging cable for iPhones, Macs and iPads.

Android users could switch to Apple devices:

The survey also found that 44 per cent of Android users would be tempted to buy the iPhone 15 if Apple introduced USB-C charging. 35 per cent of Android users who said they would upgrade to the iPhone 15 said they would do so because they will be able to charge their iPhone using a non-Apple charger.

Other reasons for switching to the iPhone 15 include faster data transfer speeds (12.63%), faster charging speeds (12.53%) and the ability to share chargers with other household members (7.22%).

Apple’s switch to USB-C port:

Apple has released the invitations for its annual September ‘Wonderlust’ event, which is expected to serve as a platform for the launch of the all-new iPhone 15 lineup. The new iPhones expected to be unveiled at this year’s event include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

According to a Bloomberg report, all four new iPhones will switch to the USB-C charging port to comply with new European Union regulations, marking the first time since the launch of the iPhone 5 in 2012.





