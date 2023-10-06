Alleged Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 spec sheet highlights minimal … – Notebookcheck.net

Our Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review lambasted it for the lack of accessibility, a creaky chassis and lacklustre performance. Its successor, the Surface Laptop 6, would do well to address these issues. However, a new leak shows the upcoming laptop’s spec sheet, which doesn’t look promising.
Like its predecessor, the Surface Laptop 6 will be available in two screen configurations- 13.5-inch (2,256 x 1,504) and 15-inch (2,496 x 1,664). Both have an aspect ratio of 3:2, 201 PPI pixel density, 10-point multi-touch support and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 (downgraded to Gorilla Glass 3 on some SKUs).
Unfortunately, the spec sheet doesn’t mention the Surface Laptop 6’s battery capacity but says both can last up to 20 hours on a single charge. This is made possible by its 15 Watt Intel Raptor Lake processors. For the 13.5-inch variant, one can pick between an Intel Core i5-1335U and a Core i7-1355U. On the other hand, the 15-inch model can only be fitted with the Core i7.
The 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 with 256/512 GB of storage and 8/16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM. Its 15-inch version ups the ante to 8/16/32 GB of memory and 256/512 GB and 1 TB of storage. These configurations are identical to that of the Surface Laptop 5. The Alcantara finish is available, too, but only for the 13.5-inch variant.
Both Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 models are pretty light, with the 13.5-inch variant weighing 1.265 kgs (2.79 lbs) and the 15-inch version 1.54 kgs (3.4 lbs). I/O is a bit lacking, but there are two USB 3.1 Type-A ports (one more than its predecessor), one Thunderbolt 4.0 port, a 3.5 mm audio jack and a Surface Connect port.
Connectivity options have been largely unchanged, with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 supporting Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. A 720p webcam is also included, along with an IR sensor for Windows Hello.
