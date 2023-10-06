Shiba Inu Price Prediction and 4 best cryptos to reach $1 – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Cryptocurrencies dawned back in 2008, and since then they’ve been unstoppable. Now they have several hundred million dollars’ worth of market size accessible to global participants. But the most exciting part of the crypto market is its constant evolution, which has resulted in different classes, including memecoins. Shiba Inu is the most popular memecoin to date.
But with the emergence of cryptos like FightOut, C+ Charge, RobotEra, and Calvaria, it seems like Shiba Inu has some serious competition. Let’s find out in the following price prediction whether SHIB will cross $1 anytime soon or is it time for new cryptos to rule the spot?
The year 2021 proved challenging for the majority of crypto projects including the mammoth, bitcoin. Naturally, memecoins like Shiba Inu, known for serving no elaborate purpose and having a huge amount of total supply, were also taken down by the bears. Some random tweets from celebrities like Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin, SHIB managed to avoid its worst crash.
Being a lesser valued token, Shiba Inu has a huge following of investors. The majority of crypto enthusiasts deem it to be an alternative to top altcoins that are too expensive. Through suspicious success via pumping and dumping strategies, Shiba Inu has secured a place among the top 20 altcoins. Numerous times, this coin has jumped from $0.0002 to nearly $0.75, providing some serious gains.
But according to its performance in 2022, it’s hard to say that SHIB is going to make advances in 2023. The situation might improve if bitcoin breaks free from the bearish sentiment and charges ahead. Once the crypto winter is over, it is possible that not just Shiba Inu but many other leading altcoins will push ahead of $1 levels.
Being a sensible crypto market participant means having a backup plan for your backup plan. Simply put, you must keep reliable alternatives in your portfolio at all times to avoid losses. While Shiba Inu and other top performers are in the red, it’s better to keep looking for hidden gems in the market. Buying lesser-known yet ambitious cryptocurrencies in presale at a low price will give you a better chance to gain once they hit $1 or more.
Here are the 4 best crypto alternative crypto presales to buy instead of waiting for SHIB to show bullish signs or buying the “dip.”
Fitness enthusiasts, trainers, and common people are always looking for something productive to do. The FightOut crypto project is asking people how they would like to get rewarded for leading a healthy lifestyle and completing their fitness goals. If you feel intrigued, then check out FightOut, a revolutionary Move-to-Earn crypto that is in presale. Its native cryptocurrency, FGHT, is selling out at an overwhelming rate.
With its sensational roadmap and innovative ideas, FightOut is winning over the crypto community and it shows through its presale progress. According to the official website, the FGHT presale would conclude by March 2023 and after that a CEX listing will take place. All of this would boost FGHT prices further than $1, making it a must-buy crypto presale.
With the growing popularity of electric vehicles or EV and the interest in curbing the carbon emissions individually, there is a demand for eco-friendly cryptos. That is where C+ Charge comes into the picture as a green crypto that will disrupt the EV industry. It will use carbon credits and blockchain tech to incentivize EV drivers to charge their vehicles at chosen locations.
To complete its goal, C+Charge will form an alliance with several thousand EV stations. In the meantime, it is raising funds via the presale of the native token, CCHG. Experts believe that this crypto project is poised to make an impact on our environment by rewarding EV owners with carbon credits. The CCHG presale has barely started and is already making strides, so hurry and get your CCHG tokens now.
In 2022, crypto enthusiasts observed tremendous growth in Metaverse cryptos, which is expected to continue this year. Among all the big players, one of the growing crypto projects is RobotEra (TARO). Based on an immersive and exciting robot-themed metaverse, this project is currently in the presale phase. Individuals can buy TARO directly from the official website and be a part of this futuristic metaverse.
Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is now a popular play-to-earn gaming crypto project that you cannot miss out on. With its presale reaching a successful conclusion, RIA, the native cryptocurrency of this project, is about to explode. Recently, Calvaria opened a KuCoin wallet that indicates a close alliance between RIA and KuCoin exchange. Gaining several million dollars in presale, RIA will break through $1 level once listed.
The aforementioned crypto presales mentioned are a wise alternative to Shiba Inu that is bleeding since 2022 and continues to in 2023. Whether you are an expert or new to the world of crypto, FGHT, CCHG, TARO, and RIA are going to benefit you in the near future.
All of these cryptos have a bright future all through the year and therefore, they’re selling fast. So avoid getting them after the presale is over and buy FGHT, CCHG, TARO, and RIA now when prices are as low as you can possibly imagine.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions, more information here.
