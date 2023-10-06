PancakeSwap Teams Up with LayerZero Labs Announcing Launch … – BSC NEWS

PancakeBridge grows to Aptos as the CAKE token keeps cooking on new blockchain networks.

PancakeSwap has announced a new partnership with LayerZero Labs to bring access to the PancakeBridge and the CAKE token to Aptos Network.

Using the OFT (Ominichain Fungible Tokens) standard from LayerZero Labs, the CAKE token has gone multi-chain. The CAKE token is now available on Aptos as well as a variety of EVM blockchains via the PancakeBridge. 23

With the new bridge over to Aptos, PancakeSwap has created new trading pairs accessible across the networks. Users can trade 1:1 for CAKE-APT, CAKE-USDC (LayerZero), CAKE-USDC (Celer).

Check out Chef Berries’ Medium blog post for a step-by-step on how to start bridging today.

PancakeSwap is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on BNB Chain. It offers users various features such as Liquidity Pools, Swapping, Yield Farming, Syrup Pools, Automated Market Maker , Initial Farm Offering (IFO), NFT profile system, and many others.

In addition, the protocol helps users make the most out of their crypto assets by trading, earning through yield farming, and winning via lottery, prediction, and NFT collectibles. With the highest trading volumes in the market, PancakeSwap is the leading DEX on the BNB Chain.

Where to find PancakeSwap:

Website | Twitter | Medium | GitHub

This move aims to prevent regulatory arbitrage and increase oversight as concerns grow around offshore exchanges

Taiwan is taking steps to establish a comprehensive framework for crypto firms, according to a recent report from The Block. A draft special law proposed recently by Legislative Yuan member Yung-Chang Chiang could bring clarity and oversight to this burgeoning industry by November.

One of the key arguments behind Chiang's proposed law is the recognition that cryptocurrencies are fundamentally different from traditional financial products. Their digital and decentralized nature presents challenges that demand a dedicated regulatory approach.

‍

The specter of regulatory arbitrage, where crypto firms seek refuge in offshore havens to evade oversight, looms large. Chiang's proposal is a proactive response to this concern, ensuring that all crypto platforms operating within Taiwan adhere to a uniform set of regulations. This move can reportedly foster fair competition and bolster investor protection.

Last week, Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission released guidelines for the crypto sector to self-regulate, but such a scheme often lacks the force for effective enforcement. Chiang's special law empowers regulators to impose administrative penalties on operators who violate self-regulation rules.

