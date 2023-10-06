iPad Air – Apple

Light. Bright.
Full of might.
Supercharged by the Apple M1 chip.
12MP Ultra Wide front camera
with Center Stage.
Blazing-fast 5G.
Works with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.
Five gorgeous colors.
All-screen design. Beauty all around.
iPad Air lets you immerse yourself in whatever you’re reading, watching, or creating. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display features advanced technologies like True Tone, P3 wide color, and an antireflective coating.1
Touch ID is built into the top button, so you can use your fingerprint to unlock your iPad, sign in to apps, and make payments securely with Apple Pay. And iPad Air comes in five gorgeous colors.
Fun at the
speed of M1.
The breakthrough M1 chip is now in iPad Air. An 8-core CPU delivers up to 60 percent faster performance than the previous generation, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Multitask smoothly between powerful apps, play graphics-intensive games, or make a hit with Logic Pro for iPad.
The extraordinary 8-core GPU delivers up to 2x faster graphics, so you can draw a social media filter in Procreate, design in 3D with SketchUp, and more. And with all-day battery life, you can keep creating wherever you go.2
The Apple-designed 16-core Neural Engine accelerates machine learning so you can do amazing things. With apps like Final Cut Pro for iPad, you can speed through time‑consuming tasks with Fast Cut features like Scene Removal Mask.
Shoot. Scan. And take Center Stage.
The 12MP Ultra Wide front camera enables Center Stage, making video calls more natural and content creation more fun. As you move around, the camera automatically pans to keep you centered in the shot. When others join or leave the frame, the view expands or zooms in.
The 12MP Wide back camera is perfect for capturing photos and 4K videos. And with the powerful ISP in the M1 chip, iPad Air now features Smart HDR, so your photos look even more beautiful.
You can also use the back camera to scan documents and then mark them up with Apple Pencil.3 And with the large display, you can shoot video and photos and edit them right on iPad Air.
Stream
and share. Pretty much everywhere.
Join superfast 5G wireless networks when you’re on the go. Download files, play multiplayer games, stream movies, check in with friends, and more.4
Fast wireless connections are critical for staying in touch. With Wi‑Fi 6, rest assured that you have superfast Wi‑Fi. Get to your files in the cloud, watch shows with friends using SharePlay, and more.
Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Everyday essentials.
iPad Air supports the second-generation Apple Pencil. Draw, take notes, and mark up screenshots and photos. It’s easy to use and always ready when inspiration strikes.3
Use the Smart Keyboard Folio,
or attach the Magic Keyboard for responsive typing and a built‑in trackpad. It’s perfect for sending an email or writing a short story. And get front and back protection with Smart Folio covers in beautiful new colors.5
Connect to drives, docks, cameras, and more using USB-C, now with up to 2x faster transfer speeds than the previous generation. So transferring large photos and videos is quicker than ever.
iPadOS.
Work wonders with ease.
iPadOS is uniquely powerful, easy to use, and designed for the versatility of iPad. Use multiple apps at once, write in any text field with Scribble, and navigate using the power of touch.
With amazing features in iPadOS, you can jot down your thoughts with Quick Note, connect with friends and family using SharePlay, and use Live Text to make a call, send an email, or look up directions with just a tap on the highlighted text in a photo.
Tons of apps.
Tons of fun.
Apps from the App Store can transform iPad Air into anything from a math classroom to an animation studio. And apps that come with iPad are more capable than ever. You can turn your iPad into a professional recording studio with Logic Pro for iPad. And shoot, edit, and deliver professional videos with Final Cut Pro for iPad.
Shown above: Slack, Affinity Publisher, Microsoft Excel, Pages, Final Cut Pro for iPad, and Logic Pro for iPad.
Apple is carbon neutral. And by 2030, all of our products will be too. We’re committed to one day sourcing 100% recycled and renewable materials across our products and packaging, all with clean energy and no carbon footprint.
Like every Apple product, iPad was designed with your privacy and security in mind. It’s not always easy. But that’s the kind of innovation we believe in.
Technology is most powerful when everyone can use it. That’s why iPad comes with accessibility features that support vision, hearing, mobility, and cognitive needs.
Explore keyboards, cases, covers, Apple Pencil, AirPods, AirTag, and more.
With Apple Trade In, just give us your eligible iPad and get credit for a new one. It’s good for you and the planet.*
The ultimate iPad experience with the most advanced technology.
Liquid Retina XDR display or Liquid Retina display◊
ProMotion technology
P3 wide color
Antireflective coating
M2 chip
12MP Ultra Wide
front camera
TrueDepth camera
system
12MP Wide camera
10MP Ultra Wide camera
4K video, ProRes
Face ID
USB‑C connector
Support for
Thunderbolt / USB 4
5G cellular◊◊
Supports Apple Pencil
(2nd generation)
Supports Magic
Keyboard
Serious performance in a thin and light design.
Liquid Retina display◊
—
P3 wide color
Antireflective coating
M1 chip
12MP Ultra Wide
front camera
—
12MP Wide camera
—
4K video
Touch ID in top button
USB‑C connector
—
5G cellular◊◊
Supports Apple Pencil
(2nd generation)
Supports Magic
Keyboard
The all‑new colorful iPad for the things you do every day.
Liquid Retina display◊
—
sRGB color
—
A14 Bionic chip
Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera
—
12MP Wide camera
—
4K video
Touch ID in top button
USB‑C connector
—
5G cellular◊◊
Supports Apple Pencil
(1st generation)◊◊◊
Supports Magic
Keyboard Folio
All the essentials in the most affordable iPad.
Retina display
—
sRGB color
—
A13 Bionic chip
12MP Ultra Wide
front camera
—
8MP Wide camera
—
1080p video
Touch ID in Home button
Lightning connector
—
4G LTE cellular◊◊
Supports Apple Pencil
(1st generation)
Supports
Smart Keyboard
The full iPad experience designed to fit in one hand.
Liquid Retina display◊
—
P3 wide color
Antireflective coating
A15 Bionic chip
12MP Ultra Wide
front camera
—
12MP Wide camera
—
4K video
Touch ID in top button
USB‑C connector
—
5G cellular◊◊
Supports Apple Pencil
(2nd generation)
Supports
Bluetooth keyboards
