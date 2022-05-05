Pixel 6a Roundup: Expected Launch Date, India Release, Pricing, Leaked Specs – Trak.in

Trak.in – Trak.in is a popular Indian Business, Technology, Mobile & Startup blog featuring trending News, views and analytical take on Technology, Business, Finance, Telecom, Mobile, startups & Social Media Space

Pixel 6a price in India? Google accidentally confirmed Pixel 6a existence, and leakster Max Jambor tipped that Pixel 6a will go official sometime in May. It has also been confirmed that a new Pixel smartphone is coming to India soon, and will launch in the country by the end of Q1 2022. As per the rumors, it could be the yet to be released Pixel 6a or the unreleased Pixel 5a in the county. The upcoming Google Pixel device will soon be certified by the BIS soon. It could be either the unreleased Pixel 6a, or the Pixel 5a from last year which didn’t make it to India.

Google has kept away Pixel phones from India after Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL and just launched Pixel A series mid-range handsets in India as Pixel 3a and Pixel 4a.

Previously there has been hints at the cancellation of Pixel 5a launch in India, but now it seems there are some strong chances.

The company is yet to confirm Pixel 5a India release, and it could be the unreleased Pixel 6a as well.

Now the successor to the very popular Google mid-ranger from 2020, Pixel 5a 5G still has some room to launch in the country which packs in a decent set of specifications, most importantly a midrange phone and not a flagship. Google Pixel 5a comes with an OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, 12MP primary camera, 16MP wide angle rear camera and a 4,680mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Coming to Google Pixel 6a, a dummy a while back leaked out, confirming that Pixel 6a will don the new look as Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, everything from Google’s “G” logo to in-display fingerprint scanner and the same ultra-wide and selfie snapper as found on the Pixel 6. The upcoming Google Pixel 6a is said to feature Tensor GS101 chipset, same as the current Google Pixel.

The upcoming Pixel phone will come a punch-hole display, dual rear cameras and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The earlier leak showed off how the Pixel 6a would look along with the key features. Google Pixel 6a will have a similar design language as Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It will feature a 6.2-inch flat OLED display with a single centered punch-hole camera and could run on a mid-range Tensor processor, probably a Tensor Lite SoC or Snapdragon 778G.

Six years into writing with primary focus in smartphones, tech trends, e-commerce, telecom, consumer tech, internet, social media, gaming and more. A digital marketer, avid traveler, coffee enthusiast and a part-time educator.

