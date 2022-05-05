Apple confirms the App Store and Apple Music are experiencing issues – TechCrunch

Apple has confirmed that the App Store and Apple Music are currently experiencing some issues. The company’s system status page indicates that “users may be experiencing a problem” with the App Store. Likewise, the page notes that “users may be experiencing intermittent issues” with Apple Music.

Apple’s support page on Twitter has also acknowledged the issues and stated that the company is currently working to restore the services.

Reports from third-party web monitoring service Downdetector indicate that issues on the App Store began at around 9:30 a.m. EDT this morning. According to reports on Twitter, the App Store outage seems to be largely affecting iPad users. Downdetector also notes that problems with Apple Music began at around 7:30 a.m. EDT. Users seem to be having issues playing music, accessing their profiles, viewing lyrics and more.

Thanks for the awareness! The App Store is currently experiencing an outage.

We’re working hard on this so that you can access the App Store again!

Please bookmark our System Status page to stay up to date on this matter: https://t.co/waNYZdXpJm

— Apple Support (@AppleSupport) April 25, 2022

TechCrunch has reached out to Apple to learn more about the outages and what may be causing them. We’ll update this article once we get a response.

Update, 04/25/214:30 PM ET: The status page shows the outages as resolved.

