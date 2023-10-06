Microsoft News: Microsoft Surface Pro 8 updated with April 2023 … – MSPoweruser

Microsoft has updated Surface Pro 8 with the latest April 2023 firmware version. The latest firmware update includes no new features or changes, as expected from a firmware update. The good thing about the April 2023 firmware update is that it comes with improvements to Windows Hello log-in stability. It also addresses system camera performance and stability, and addresses bugcheck. The latest firmware update also resolves the display flicker issue.

You can read the complete official changelog below to learn about the new drivers.



The April 2023 firmware is rolling out in phases, which means that not everyone will get it on the same day. It might take a week or so to become available for everyone. It is important to note that the latest firmware is rolling out to devices running Windows on Windows 10 October 2020 Update, Version 20H2, or greater.

Microsoft will continue to update all its supported Surface devices with the latest firmware version. However, it will be interesting to see how many more Surface products will get updated with the April 2023 update.

