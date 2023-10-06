New Netflix Shows and Movies in March 2023 – TV Guide

Join or Sign In

Idris Elba is back as Luther

Penn Badgley, You

February is thankfully over, meaning the shortest month of the year is behind us. That brings us to March, which is the longest month of the year (seven-way tie for first). You’ll need all 31 days to get through what Netflix has to offer, which includes Part 2 of You Season 4, the sophomore season of the fantasy drama Shadow and Bone, and another round of Love is Blind. But don’t overlook some new Netflix shows and movies, like the survival competition Outlast, a docuseries on Flight MH370, and a documentary about… Pornhub, tastefully titled Money Shot: The Pornhub Story.

Scroll on for more on the month’s highlights, plus the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in March 2023.

Idris Elba, Luther: The Fallen Sun

You kept that Netflix account active for a reason. The second half of You‘s fourth season comes out exactly a month after Part 1 to ensure that Netflix gets two months of subscriptions from You superfans rather than just one. In the first half of the season, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) found himself trapped in a whodunit murder mystery with London’s young elite; he’s apparently met his match in the killer, and with half a season still to go, you can count on everything to get a whole lot twistier. Did you see who’s in the trailer? –Tim Surette [Trailer]

Guess who just broke out of prison! Disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) is back in this movie continuation of the British crime drama Luther, and this time he’s a fugitive. Taunted by a nightmarish serial killer (Andy Serkis — nice!) he failed to put away, Luther busts out of jail to finish the job by any means necessary. Once a "copper," always a copper; that’s what Luther always says. The Fallen Sun also stars Cynthia Erivo and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk. –Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

Netflix is trying out its own version of History Channel’s popular survivalist reality competition Alone, except it’s changing the rules by blowing up the essence of the whole show: It’s making lone wolves work as a team. Hardcore survivalists are dropped into the harsh Alaskan wilderness and grouped into teams of four, where their egos and individualism are bent until they break. What happens throughout the course of the season is pretty drastic, as some contestants bring out the worst in each other. –Tim Surette [Trailer]

Almost two years after it first darkened Netflix’s door, Shadow and Bone is finally returning for Season 2. This time, the fantasy series sends Alina (Jessie Mei Li) and Mal (Archie Renaux) on a massive quest — who doesn’t love a good quest? — for two mythical creatures to amplify Alina’s powers in the hopes of defeating Kirigan (Ben Barnes) and his army. As for the Crows, they’re drawn into a deadly heist that will definitely lead them back into Alina’s path somehow. Here’s everything we know about Season 2. –Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

Mae Martin is Canadian, so SAP (which was filmed in Vancouver) could have as much to do with maple syrup as it does with feelings. But any combination of maple syrup and emotion is going to be worth a watch when it comes from Mae Martin, the comedian, writer, and actor who starred in Netflix’s under-the-radar gem Feel Good. Their hourlong comedy special debut — directed by Abbi Jacobson — covers everything from moose encounters to "the gender spectrum in Beauty and the Beast," according to Netflix’s official description. Sounds perfect. –Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

More on Netflix:

TBA

Agent Elvis (Netflix Series)

Furies (Netflix Film)

I Am Georgina: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

March 1

Cheat (Netflix Series)

Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me (Netflix Film)

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Big Daddy

Burlesque

Easy A

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

Little Angel: Volume 2

Magic Mike XXL

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Open Season

Open Season 2

Out of Africa

Rango

Seven Years in Tibet

Sleepless in Seattle

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

The Other Boleyn Girl

March 2

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Karate Sheep (Netflix Family)

Masameer County: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil (Netflix Documentary)

Sex/Life: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

This Is Where I Leave You

March 3

Love at First Kiss (Netflix Film)

Next in Fashion: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Split at the Root

March 4

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix Comedy)

Divorce Attorney Shin (Netflix Series)

March 6

Ridley Jones: Season 5 (Netflix Family)

March 7

World War Z

March 8

Faraway (Netflix Film)

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Netflix Documentary)

March 9

You: Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix Series)

March 10

The Glory Part 2 (Netflix Series)

Have a nice day! (Netflix Film)

Luther: The Fallen Sun (Netflix Film)

Outlast (Netflix Series)

Rana Naidu (Netflix Series)

10 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

20 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

30 Minute Workouts : Volume 2

Abs & Core Volume 1

Bodyweight Burn : Volume 2

Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1

Fitness for Runners Volume 1

High-Intensity Training : Volume 2

Ignite & Inspire : Volume 1

Kick Off with Betina Gozo : Volume 1

Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1

Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1

Yoga Volume 1

Yoga with Xochil : Volume 1

March 14

Ariyoshi Assists (Netflix Series)

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle (Netflix Comedy)

March 15

The Law of the Jungle (Netflix Series)

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (Netflix Documentary)

March 16

The Chronicles of Riddick

Kick-Ass 2

Pitch Black

Riddick

Shadow and Bone: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Still Time (Netflix Film)

March 17

Dance 100 (Netflix Series)

In His Shadow (Netflix Film)

Maestro in Blue (Netflix Series)

The Magician’s Elephant (Netflix Film)

Noise (Netflix Film)

Sky High: The Series (Netflix Series)

March 20

Carol

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7 (Netflix Family)

March 21

We Lost Our Human (Netflix Family)

March 22

Invisible City: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

The Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Waco: American Apocalypse (Netflix Documentary)

March 23

Johnny (Netflix Film)

The Night Agent (Netflix Series)

March 24

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (Netflix Film)

Love Is Blind: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

March 28

InuYasha: Seasons 4-5

Mae Martin: SAP (Netflix Comedy)

March 29

Emergency: NYC (Netflix Documentary)

Unseen (Netflix Series)

Wellmania (Netflix Series)

March 30

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold (Netflix Documentary)

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Netflix Series)

Unstable (Netflix Series)

March 31

Copycat Killer (Netflix Series)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5

Kill Boksoon (Netflix Film)

Love Is Blind: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

Murder Mystery 2 (Netflix Film)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2

March 5

Hap and Leonard: Seasons 1-3

March 16

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Outback Truckers: Seasons 1-3

March 18

Instant Hotel: Season 2

March 24

Shtisel: Seasons 1-3

March 25

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

March 31

30 Minutes or Less

Brokeback Mountain

