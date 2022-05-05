3 reasons I'd subscribe to Amazon Prime Video over Netflix – T3

A diabolical decision

As the cost of living ever increases, naturally, everyone is looking at their subscriptions and deciding what deserves to stay and what deserves to be cancelled.

Streaming services are no different with a dime dozen now available with Amazon Prime Video and Netflix being two of the biggest on the market today. So, which one offers better value for money right now? Of course, Netflix has its Original content, even if it is cancelling a lot of its shows at the minute, while Amazon generally offers more movies and shows across the board. Ah, decisions, decisions.

Well after looking into the matter, I’ve decided that Amazon Prime Video is actually the better way to go for the next few months due to these three reasons. Let me explain.



While it’s hard to sell any streaming platform on one show alone, The Boys is truly something else. The first two seasons have been nothing short of fantastic, giving us a world where superheroes not only exist but are essentially psychopaths. I can’t remember the last time I’ve watched a full series to have something truly jaw-dropping happen pretty much every episode.

Featuring out of this world performances from Karl Urban as Billy “diabolical” Butcher and Anthony Starr as Homelander, The Boys is one of, if not the best shows on TV right now. Better still, The Boys season three is set to premiere on June 3rd and The Boys Presents: Diabolical , an animated R-Rated spinoff, just rolled out on Amazon meaning it’s literally the best time to catch up or rewatch in time for the launch.



Yes, it’s true! The world’s most famous secret agent has finally arrived on a streaming platform. The complete James Bond collection is now available on Amazon Prime Video for a limited time, including Daniel Craig ‘s final adventure as 007 in No Time to Die. That’s all 25 official movies!

These spy adventures are still as enjoyable as they ever were while providing some of the biggest blockbuster stunts to ever be recorded on camera. Whether you start with Dr. No, Goldfinger, Live and Let Die, Goldeneye or Casino Royale, you can’t go wrong.



Okay, let’s address the elephant in the room. Prices are rising. Netflix has said it will look to introduce a cheaper tier in the future but the fact of the matter is that its cost just went up in the US and the UK. The standard price for Netflix is $15.49 / £10.99 per month. A slightly cheaper basic plan for fewer devices but that does limit you to one screen and no HD.

Amazon Prime Video, on the other hand, is available for $14.99 / £7.99 per month or $139 / £79 for the whole year. Not to mention, Amazon also throws in free next-day delivery on any products you buy from the world’s biggest retailer. Also, for any students out there, Amazon Prime Student (which includes Prime Video) is available for $7.49 / £3.99 per month or $69 / £39 for the whole year. All of this makes it a no-brainer in my mind.

Need a bit more persuasion? These top new movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video for April might just do the job, alongside the confirmation that the best Spider-Man movie is arriving on the service very, very soon.

Matthew is the Staff Writer for T3, covering news and keeping up with everything games, entertainment, and all manner of tech. You can find his work across numerous sites across the web, including TechRadar, IGN, Tom’s Guide, Fandom, NME, and more. In his spare time, Matthew is an avid cinema-goer, keen runner and average golfer (at best). You can follow him @MattForde64



