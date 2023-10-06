Apple Insider Casts Doubt On Leaked iPhone 15 Pro Color – Forbes

iPhone 15 Pro renders based on its new leaked dark red finish

Apple’s iPhone 15 series upgrades have already been heavily leaked, but when the phones are finally released in September, they will have one surprising omission.

Responding to a question from Twitter user Titas Kumar Koley about iPhone 15 color options, respected Apple insider Unknownz21 said, “none of them are red.” This is something of a curveball because not only has Apple successfully partnered with charity (PRODUCT)RED for the last 16 years, the new color for the iPhone 15 Pro models was widely expected to be a deep, dark red (mocked up above).

Unknownz21 hasn’t expanded on his statement, though I have reached out to the leaker for more information. At this stage, it is unclear whether Apple could still release (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 15 models later in the range’s lifecycle or if this is the end of the two companies working together.

06/20 Update: Unknownz21 has clarified his comments in a tweet, stating: “I never said that the Apple / Product (RED) partnership was going to end. What I did say was I’ve seen no evidence for the red color on the iPhone 15 Pro – that a different hero color has been in testing for a while, one that has actual evidence behind it.”

This is good news given the popularity of the (PRODUCT)RED partnership, though it adds to the questions around the previous deep red iPhone 15 Pro leak.

Apple’s (PRODUCT)RED series

The (PRODUCT)RED finish is currently available for iPhones, Apple Watch and AirPods Pro Max as well as accessories like official silicon iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands and watch faces. As it stands, Apple also still heavily promotes its partnership with the charity using the slogan “Choose (RED). Save lives.”

Unknownz21 has a strong track record, revealing accurate information about the iPhone 14 series as well as the Apple Vision Pro headset, and has provided numerous iPhone 15 details that others have subsequently corroborated.

Finishes aside, the iPhone 15 series is expected to arrive in four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The standard models will adopt a number of iPhone 14 Pro features, including the Dynamic Island and A16 chipset, while Pro models will have super thin bezels, a new solid-state action button, upgraded cameras and potentially higher prices. All iPhone 15 models will also adopt USB-C.

Interestingly, Unknownz21 has previously advised users to skip the iPhone 15 series, describing it as “too mediocre of an upgrade,” and leaks already claim Apple has more ambitious plans for the iPhone 16 in 2024. Whether the company’s famously loyal customers can wait that long remains to be seen.

