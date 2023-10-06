Here's What's Concerning About Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Returns On Capital – Yahoo Finance

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Verizon Communications, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.094 = US$31b ÷ (US$378b – US$48b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Verizon Communications has an ROCE of 9.4%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 6.8% generated by the Telecom industry, it's much better.

In terms of Verizon Communications' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 13%, but since then they've fallen to 9.4%. However it looks like Verizon Communications might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Verizon Communications' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Verizon Communications that we think you should be aware of.

