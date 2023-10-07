PancakeSwap Attains Majority Share of TVL on Aptos Chain – BSC NEWS

PancakeSwap now accounts for more than 50% of the TVL on the growing Aptos chain, mirroring its status as the dominant DEX on BNB Chain.

The chefs have done it again. PancakeSwap has broken the 50% barrier in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL) on the Aptos blockchain, meaning the majority of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) funds are on the platform.

PancakeSwap is not only the dominant Decentralized Exchange (DEX) on both BNB Chain and Aptos, but it is head-and-shoulders above competing DeFi Decentralized Applications (Dapps) on those chains. The DEX marked its Aptos achievement with a celebratory Tweet.

According to DefiLlama, PancakeSwap has captured 53% of TVL on Aptos and 44% on BNB Chain — with those figures rising if you exclude liquid staking numbers.

The DEX has $29.5 million in TVL on Aptos and $2.3 billion on BNB Chain — in each case, nearly three times the TVL amount of the next-ranked Dapp.

While overall TVL on BNB Chain has essentially flatlined since Summer 2022, the TVL on Aptos has steadily increased since the chain launched in October.

However, PancakeSwap is still taking tiny nibbles out of the biggest flapjack of them all, Ethereum, with $12.6 million out of the chain’s total TVL of $48.7 billion (approximately 2.5%).

Like a prison cafeteria, major DEXes are eyeing their rivals’ plates on other blockchains, with Ethereum’s UniSwap considering taking a bite out of BNB Chain and Avalanche’s Trader Joe having a BNB Chain “table for two” reserved for its DEX and NFT Marketplace.

PancakeSwap is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on BNB Chain. It offers users various features such as Liquidity Pools, Swapping, Yield Farming, Syrup Pools, Automated Market Maker , Initial Farm Offering (IFO), NFT profile system, and many others.

In addition, the protocol helps users make the most out of their crypto assets by trading, earning through yield farming, and winning via lottery, prediction, and NFT collectibles. With the highest trading volumes in the market, PancakeSwap is the leading DEX on the BNB Chain.

Aptos is a new, independent project focused on delivering the safest and most production-ready Layer 1 blockchain in the world. The team includes the original creators, researchers, designers, and builders of Diem, the blockchain that was first built to serve this purpose.

Previously known as the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), BNB Chain is a community-driven, decentralized, and censorship-resistant blockchain that is powered by Binance. It consists of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain, EVM compatible and facilitating a multi-chain ecosystem. Through the concept of MetaFI, BNB Chain aims to build the infrastructure to power the world’s parallel virtual ecosystem.

These developments have reportedly impacted Ethereum's appeal in terms of yield, with the total staking yield dropping to about 5.5%.

Summary

In a recent research report, JPMorgan highlighted growing centralization concerns within the Ethereum network following the Merge and Shanghai upgrades. Led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, JPMorgan analysts wrote; "The rise in Ethereum staking since the Merge and Shanghai upgrades has come at a cost as the Ethereum network became more centralized and as the overall staking yield declined."

Lido stands out as a beacon of hope in the quest for decentralization. The platform has been strategically adding more node operators to ensure that no single entity exerts undue control over staked Ether. Such concentration, according to the Wall Street bank, could potentially lead to catastrophic outcomes, including creating an oligopoly that disregards the community's interests.

The report further emphasizes the lurking risk of rehypothecation within the DeFi landscape. As liquidity tokens are increasingly reused as collateral across various DeFi protocols, a sharp decline in the value of staked assets or malicious attacks could trigger a cascade of liquidations, shaking the ecosystem.

Ultimately, these developments have also impacted the appeal of Ethereum from a yield perspective, as the total staking yield has dipped from 7.3% pre-Shanghai upgrade to approximately 5.5%. Against the backdrop of surging yields in traditional financial assets, Ethereum's centralization concerns call for immediate attention to safeguard the network's core principles and security.

