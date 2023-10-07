Nothing Phone 2 will be ‘Made in India’: Here’s when the phone may launch | Mint – Mint

Carl Pei’s Nothing is gearing up to bring its second smartphone. Called Nothing Phone 2, the smartphone will be manufactured in India. According to a PTI report, Nothing India VP and GM Manu Sharma has confirmed that the handset will indeed be made in India and will be sold in the country itself.

In a statement, Sharma said “Phone (2) is going to be manufactured in India – Tamil Nadu. The phones manufactured in India will be for consumption in India.”

He continued “Nothing smartphones are known for their iconic transparent design. These designs require hi-tech manufacturing processes and precision engineering which have led to enhancement of smartphone manufacturing capabilities in India. Our drive to manufacture in India reflects our commitment towards the local consumers and their demands. We are proud to announce that Phone (2) will be manufactured in India.”

Nothing has already confirmed the processor for the upcoming Nothing Phone 2. The tech company has announced that it has collaborated with Qualcomm to equip the phone with the powerful Snapdragon 8 series processor.

A previous report has suggested that the handset will launch in summer this year. Latest reports have pointed out that Phone 2 will be launched next month i.e. July.

Nothing Phone 2 expected features

Nothing Phone (2) is said to come with significant upgrades over its predecessor – Phone 1. The upcoming handset may boast top-of-the-line specifications. The smartphone will retail in the country via Walmart-owned Flipkart.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has previously said that the Nothing Phone (2) will be ‘more premium’ than the current Nothing smartphone. He has also confirmed that the handset will also be launched in the US later this year.

Recently, alleged renders of the Phone 2 were shared by Smartprix. In the leaked images, one can see that the LED lights cover more area on the phone’s back panel. The lighting elements surrounding the camera module also seem to be redesigned giving an enhanced ;visual appeal’.

Edges on the device are curved. The phone is rumoured to be offered in two colour variants – Black and White.

