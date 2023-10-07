Microsoft Expands G42 Partnership to Include Cloud and AI Tools – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
David Westin speaks with top names in finance about the week's biggest issues on Wall Street.
"Bloomberg Opinion" columnists offer their opinions on issues in the news.
On this week’s episode of idea Generation, writer and filmmaker Sacha Jenkins takes us on a journey from his childhood in Queens launching his own underground rap and graffiti zines, to pioneering the culture-defining magazine EgoTrip. Eventually Jenkins would move into the world of filmmaking, directing the critically acclaimed documentaries Fresh Dressed, Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men, and his latest work, Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues.
Unimog, Germany’s Truck for End Times, Is Having Its Moment
Singapore Draws, HK Holds, China Splits: Saturday Asia Briefing
Europe’s Fiscal Champion Just Can’t Win as Irish Budget Awaited
China's flagging economy gets a temporary boost as holiday travel returns to pre-pandemic levels
India Central Bank Ups Guardrails Ahead of Global Index Inflows
UAW Skips Strike Expansion, Paves Way for EV Plant Unionization
Hedge Funds Won Big on Bets Amgen-Horizon Deal Would Go Through
Hacker Puts 23andMe User Data Up for Sale on the Internet
Biggest AI Systems Poised for Stricter Set of EU Rules
Google Changed Ad Auctions, Raising Prices 15%, Witness Says
G-7 Plans to Ask AI Companies to Agree to Watermarks, Audits
TSMC Sales Fell Less Than Feared as AI Demand Offsets Slump
US Warns EU’s Landmark AI Policy Will Only Benefit Big Tech
Israel Latest: State of War Alert Declared After Rockets Barrage
Ukraine Recap: Russian Missiles Strike Odesa Grain Facilities
Lessons in London Property From Sam Bankman-Fried
Quant Hedge Fund Two Sigma Accuses Employee of Misconduct That Cost Clients Money
Japan auteur Yamada sticks to exploring the human condition after 90 films
Rapper 21 Savage Cleared to Legally Travel Abroad, Plans to Perform in London
Labour's Starmer Doesn't Need Fireworks to Win an Election
Speaker Jim Jordan Would Mean More Chaos
Manufacturers Face Wobbly Third-Quarter Results
Native Art Is a $1.5 Billion Market Plagued With Problems
Despite Backlash, Companies Still Benefit From Being Pro-LGBTQ
The Fight for Equality in 2023 Is a Very Long Game
Ex-Top Australian Judge Warns of US-Style Division Over Voice
Poor Mental Health Is Costing UK Firms £7 Billion a Year
UK Risks Losing Out to Europe in Hydrogen Energy Race
Singapore Air Quality Drops as Authorities Warn of Smoke Haze
When the Paris 2024 Olympics Threaten a French Institution
Notre-Dame Cathedral’s Reopening Is Set for 2024 as Its Spire Emerges From Rubble
The Quest for the Low-Budget Park
Stablecoin Market Shrinks to Smallest Amount in More Than Two Years
Gary Wang Says His Friend SBF Lied in Tweet: ‘FTX Was Not Fine’
Bored Ape NFTs Creator Yuga Labs Joins In on Crypto Sector Layoffs
The firms look to bring industry-specific AI solutions on significant projects, including potentially the COP28 climate summit.
Microsoft Corp. is expanding its partnership with Abu Dhabi’s G42, with plans to develop artificial intelligence technology across sectors and offer cloud infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates.
The move will give the UAE public sector and some other industries access to cloud and AI features on Microsoft’s Azure, and help them comply with local privacy and regulatory requirements, the companies said.
