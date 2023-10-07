Microsoft Expands G42 Partnership to Include Cloud and AI Tools – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

On this week’s episode of idea Generation, writer and filmmaker Sacha Jenkins takes us on a journey from his childhood in Queens launching his own underground rap and graffiti zines, to pioneering the culture-defining magazine EgoTrip. Eventually Jenkins would move into the world of filmmaking, directing the critically acclaimed documentaries Fresh Dressed, Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men, and his latest work, Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues.

The firms look to bring industry-specific AI solutions on significant projects, including potentially the COP28 climate summit.

Microsoft Corp. is expanding its partnership with Abu Dhabi’s G42, with plans to develop artificial intelligence technology across sectors and offer cloud infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates.

The move will give the UAE public sector and some other industries access to cloud and AI features on Microsoft’s Azure, and help them comply with local privacy and regulatory requirements, the companies said.

